Vikings Predicted To Lose Out To NFC Cellar-Dwellers In $160 Million QB Sweepstakes

The Minnesota Vikings are currently in the midst of chosing whether to stick with Sam Darnold, or hand over the keys to the QB kingdom to former #10 overall pick, JJ McCarthy.

However, a third option – that only became a potential reality over the past couple of weeks in the offseason – is the idea that the Vikings may seek out an external QB to replace Sam Darnold as the starter, all the while potentially keeping McCarthy – who has yet to play a regular season game in the NFL.

One intriguing option floated has been Matthew Stafford, who has emerged as a surprise potential departure away from the Los Angeles Rams, with whom he won Super Bowl LVI over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Stafford has plenty of experience in the NFC North, and with two years left on his 4 year, $160 million contract extension signed in 2022, he could provide the Vikings with one to two years of strong play as McCarthy develops into a (hopefully) starting caliber quarterback.

Vikings Get Tough Prediction From GM On Stafford

Unfortunately, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that an NFL general manager believes the Vikings will miss out on recruiting Stafford, who will instead land with the New York Giants.

“Based on recent reports and public comments and other things churning in the broader NFL rumor mill, one experienced G.M. has a prediction as to how the Matthew Stafford and Aaron Rodgers companion mysteries will be resolved.

Step one, Stafford gets traded to the Giants.

As to the first part, the logic goes like this. Stafford wants a raise over the $27 million the Rams are due to pay him in 2025. If Stafford and the Rams can’t work it out — and if the Giants (with a coach and/or a G.M. on the hot seat) want to make a big swing in the hopes of winning now — they’d be a candidate to pay him and to give the Rams fair and proper trade compensation.”

Stafford Touted To Join The New York Giants

Florio’s source believes that the Giants will end making a play for the 2 x Pro Bowler, in a move that ultimately leaves Minnesota empty handed.

Although the Giants are reportedly very far off from trading the #3 overall pick for Stafford, they would perhaps be willing to give up more for the LA Ram than the Vikings, particularly their more pressing need at the position and distinct lack of current options – which right now sits at a choice between Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito.

With New York’s general manager, Joe Schoen, and head coach, Brian Daboll, both treading on thin ice heading into 2025, the desire to be more aggressive and make a big swing at a quarterback who is a proven talent; and with good pieces around him, a winner; certainly makes a lot of sense.

The idea of spending big money and valuable draft assets feels somewhat obsolete for the Vikings; dishing out big contract money for a top QB free agent is one thing, but trading picks for a team that does not have a selection in the 2nd, 3rd or 4th rounds of the 2025 draft feels like a hyper aggressive move that yields little additional benefit. At that point, you might as well pay Sam Darnold.