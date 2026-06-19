Vikings Land Major Concern on Brendan Sorsby Amid Speculation

The Minnesota Vikings are one of the teams in the speculation conversation regarding Brendan Sorsby, who will reportedly be entering the NFL supplemental draft.

While the Vikings are having a QB battle between J.J. McCarthy and Kyler Murray, there’s the possibility that neither will solidify themselves as the long-term starter. As a result, Sorsby could be another safety net for Minnesota, potentially giving the team a QB of the future.

Nonetheless, former Vikings linebacker Ben Leber raised a major concern about his move to Minnesota over Sorsby. Setting aside the gambling situation, Leber noted that the lack of big-time performances in prominent games is a major worry for him.

“The problem that I have, and this is a stolen take really from a lot of other people, is that when you watch him, the stats do match up that quarterbacks are paid and their legacies are created in the biggest games,” Leber said in a June 18 video on his YouTube channel. “In the NFL, that’s from November on and into the playoffs.

“If you take college football, it’s really November. What have you done? What do you do in the biggest conference games that you play? And he has been terrible for three years. In three seasons, his last season at Indiana and his two seasons at Cincinnati, he’s 1-11 in November; 1-11. In the last two years, he hasn’t won a game at Cincinnati in November.”

Brendan Sorsby Lacks Major Intangible for Ex-Vikings LB

Moreover, Leber questions whether Sorsby is missing the intangibles any team wants in a signal-caller who can help lead the group to secure wins at crucial times during the season.

“You could pick it apart and say, ‘Well, in certain games against BYU, they had a receiver drop the ball in the end zone [and] they missed a bunch of field goals,'” Leber added.

“I understand that’s not always on the quarterback, but at what point in time do you look at this guy and say he’s ultra talented, but he’s missing the leadership and intangible factor that it takes to be a championship-level quarterback in the NFL?”

Sorsby has played four seasons for the Cincinnati Bearcats and Indiana Hoosiers, throwing for 7,208 yards, 60 touchdowns, 18 interceptions, and a 140.6 QB rating, per StatMuse.

Brendan Sorsby Gets Benefit of the Doubt

Nonetheless, while Leber is pointing out the major on-field concern he has regarding Sorsby, the former Vikings linebacker is willing to give the player the benefit of the doubt at the NFL level to see if he shows those intangibles.

“Again, that remains to be seen because we haven’t seen him play in the NFL,” Leber said. “But I think there are a lot of question marks about his intangibles. We know what the tangibles are [and] we see that. We see the size; we see the speed, the big arm, [and] the accurate throws.

“He takes care of the football; he’s not a turnover machine at all. He doesn’t make risky throws; he makes very calculated throws. But in the biggest games for Cincinnati, in the biggest games for Indiana, he has s–t the bed.”