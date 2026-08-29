Vikings Share Major J.J. McCarthy Update After Loss to Broncos

The Minnesota Vikings’ preseason is over after their 34-6 loss to the Denver Broncos on Aug. 28 at Empower Field at Mile High. Moreover, the team ruled J.J. McCarthy out before the game due to injury.

With McCarthy fighting for the QB2 job, missing the game against the Broncos wasn’t ideal. After the game, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell shared an update on McCarthy and what the initial plan was heading into the game in Denver.

“It was just something that we hoped to get him turned over,” McCarthy told reporters postgame. “The goal was to try to get him, have him start the game tonight and try to get him a half if we could.

“There was a group of guys we were going to have play to start the game that we were hoping to get reps, as we talked about earlier in the week. They’re so massive, and we just couldn’t get him turned over and couldn’t get him there.”

Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell Keeps Quiet About Roster Changes

Last season as the starter, McCarthy had 310 pass snaps, leading to a 61.8 overall PFF grade. He also threw for 1,632 passing yards and 11 touchdowns against 12 interceptions, while recording 19 big-time throws and 15 turnover-worthy plays.

Now, heading into the 2026 NFL season, he’s likely going to be QB3; at least that’s what many expect for that decision to be. O’Connell didn’t share where McCarthy is on the depth chart as cutdown day on Aug. 30 nears.

“We’re going to obviously evaluate our entire depth chart,” O’Connell added. “First and foremost, we’ve got to cut down our football team, which is going to be a tough couple of days, and figure out our practice squad and potential additions to the roster at different positions.

“We’re going to work through that as a staff and see where he’s at from a health standpoint, first and foremost. We don’t have any long-term concerns.”

Matt Leinart Gets Blunt on J.J. McCarthy’s Outlook

Amid an uncertain future in Minnesota, former NFL QB Matt Leinart gave a blunt assessment of McCarthy’s outlook.

“You get in there [and] you don’t have maybe the guys around you [and] you don’t play extremely well; you only get one or two opportunities in this league, and then you’re done,“ Leinart said during an Aug. 26 appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show.”

“They bring in a guy like Kyler Murray. I’m assuming Carson Wentz might be the backup, right? J.J. McCarthy might not be on the team. Big picture, I think it’s an opportunity for him to take a step back and understand, ‘Hey, this is where I need to get better, learn and grow.'”

It will be interesting to see what the Vikings decide to do and what McCarthy might want as well. Nonetheless, for now, it looks like Kyler Murray will be QB1 and Carson Wentz QB2.

If the former first-round pick is QB3, there could be a trade on the horizon, whether that’s before Week 1 or at some point during the season ahead of the trade deadline, with any team needing help under center due to injury or poor play.