Vikings Have Major Plans for Rising Defensive Star: Report

Minnesota Vikings edge rusher Dallas Turner has been impressing over the course of training camp. The buzz surrounding him has been strong, as the Vikings defense looks to take shape. Now, a new report suggests that Turner is in line to get a major role on the defense.

This is certainly encouraging, especially when you consider the initial trade that brought Turner to the Vikings. The trade had a little bit of a domino effect. The Vikings traded up and received the 17th overall selection from the Jacksonville Jaguars. In the meantime, the Jaguars received the Vikings’ 23rd overall selection, as well as a 5th-round pick (No. 167), plus the Vikings’ 2025 3rd-round pick and 2025 4th-round pick. The 23rd overall pick was used to select wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

Vikings Defender Has Impressed This Summer

This could be a case where both teams won a trade. Turner has been showing impact ability this summer, as noted by Dave Campbell of the Associated Press.

“Turner’s performance in training camp this summer after a strong finish last season has underscored why O’Connell was so happy to get him. The Vikings have a big role waiting for the third-year edge rusher, and they’re eager to watch him run with it.”

Vikings Veteran Has Been Building To This Moment

This is certainly encouraging news to hear, given what Turner has already been able to do as a member of the Vikings. Last season saw him become a major disruptor to opposing offenses. He recorded 31 combined tackles, eight sacks, and four forced fumbles over the course of 17 games. His forced fumbles tied for the NFL lead in that category.

Turner was also a master at getting pressure on the quarterback. The playmaker generated 42 total pressures, including 27 hurries and six quarterback hits, according to statistics from Pro Football Focus. He spent the 2024 season getting his feet under him. The 2025 season was when he was really able to establish a role for himself.

Turner has been making the most of this training camp to really establish himself as a leader and a veteran playmaker. During joint practices against the Baltimore Ravens, he was able to win matchups against stout veteran left tackle Ronnie Stanley.

In addition to what he did against the Ravens, his teammates have also noticed how he has been able to take control. Christian Darrisaw praised Turner after the practices, telling reporters, “He’s going to be really special in this league.”

Turner already laid the groundwork for a successful career throughout his first couple of seasons. However, it seems ike he has taken his efforts up a notch and really stood out during training camp.

Now, he will look to provide that same level of energy to the entire Vikings defense. It’s not as if the pass-rushing unit has been a problem for the organization. They recorded 49 total sacks last year. That tied them fourth in the league with the Detroit Lions. If Turner can even increase his play by just half a notch better than what he was able to do last year, the defense will be even scarier.

Yes, preseason is not real NFL game action. However, positive trends and building on them throughout the course of training camp are certainly encouraging. It seems like Turner is doing that here.