Vikings Make Brutal Roster Decision on Rookie

The Minnesota Vikings waived wide receiver Dillon Bell on Monday. This was reported by multiple media outlets. Bell will now go to waivers.

There were initial reports on Sunday that Bell was likely to make the 53-man roster. This was reported by The Athletic’s Alec Lewis. However, they needed to make room on their roster, and Bell was the receiver to go. The team also released quarterback Max Brosmer as roster cutdowns continue.

Bell was an undrafted free agent out of Georgia, and was thought to be an intriguing piece in the wide receiver room. Now, he will look to find a new home.

Bell Had Quite The Journey With Vikings

Bell was initially signed by the Vikings as an undrafted free agent. He reportedly chose the Vikings because of his familiarity with wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell. He played in three games over the course of this preseason, recording seven receptions for 59 yards during the preseason slate.

The Georgia product had much more success with the Bulldogs, recording 119 receptions for 1,269 yards and 11 receiving touchdowns over the course of two seasons. He joined the program in 2022, but he would not make an impact with the group until 2024. That year, he tallied four interceptions for 466 yards and four touchdowns.

The Vikings made several other moves in correspondence with this move. They picked up center Nick Saranac from the Carolina Panthers and guard Trevor Keegan from the Dallas Cowboys. These were necessary moves for the offensive line, as the depth on the line took a bit of a hit. Michael Jorgensen went on the short-term IR on Sunday, and the team needed to make a move.

A Surprising Move By The Vikings

This is certainly a little bit of an interesting move. Bell was thought of as someone who could really shine during training camp, and his versatility was thought of as an asset for the organization. Beyond that, his explosive playmaking ability was thought to be something that could keep him on the roster.

With that being said, the Vikings have ample depth in the wide receiver room. They have the top three though-two wide receivers in Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and Jauan Jennings. Tai Felton and Myles Price serve as the backup to Jefferson and Addison, respectively. They had successful training camps in their own right.

Throughout the course of training camp, we keep hearing about wide receiver depth battles. Vikings fans were waiting for someone to emerge and to make an impact. It appears now that the vision for the room is starting to round into focus. This is certainly not a bad thing, especially as the Vikings stockpile offensive depth in the wide receiver room.

Bell was thought of as more of a gadget wide receiver. He certainly has tremendous athleticism and showed his explosiveness at the collegiate level. Hopefully for his sake, he will be able to latch onto a team and be able to continue playing in the NFL. He could be a valuable asset for a team that needs an explosive playmaker and can allot the time for Bell to develop.