Champion Rethinks Vikings Move After 2-Word Message From Former Team

Head coach Kevin O’Connell and the Minnesota Vikings had their sights set on former BYU defensive lineman and undrafted free agent Blake Mangelson after the 2025 draft. They even extended “The Mangler” an invite to their rookie minicamp in May.

BYU’s social media team made a post celebrating the invite on April 27, saying, “Congrats Blake!!”

On April 28, Mangelson signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and BYU celebrated the same way.

“Former BYU DT Blake Mangelson has signed a free-agent deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, his agent at @uasportsagency confirms to KSL.com,” KSL.com’s Sean Walker reported on X on April 28.

“State champion wrestler at Juab with 82 TKL, 10.5 TFL also had mini-camp invite with Minnesota.”

Mangelson recorded a career-high 37 tackles, six for loss, to go with 2.0 sacks (also a career best), 1 pass deflection, 1 fumble recovery, and 1 interception for the Cougars in 2024.

“Blake Mangelson is a DT prospect in the 2025 draft class. He scored an unofficial 7.89 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 397 out of 1881 DT from 1987 to 2025,” Math Bomb’s Kent Lee Platte posted on X in March. “Pro day times unofficial, splits may be projected.”

That he opted for a contract over an invite is not a surprise.

“Blake Mangelson deserved a free agent deal,” ESPN’s Ben Criddle posted on X on April 28. “Blake was productive in college, has the length and athleticism to make it in the league.”

Vikings Invite Draws Shout Out for Blake Mangelson, Tyler Batty

The Vikings lost one former Cougar, but they retained another in Mangelson’s teammate, EDGE Tyler Batty. After their plans to join the Vikings made rounds on social media, the duo received a shoutout from Utah state representative Burgess Owens.

“Utah to the @Vikings!” Owens posted on X on April 28. “Congratulations to @blake_mangelson and @Tyler_Batty2 — the best is yet to come.”

Owens enjoyed a 10-year career in the NFL from 1973 to 1982.

He began his career as the No. 13 overall pick by the New York Jets but won a Super Bowl with the then-Oakland Raiders in 1980, his first of three seasons with the organization. Vikings fans in Minnesota are, of course, no strangers to celebrities in government.

Former professional wrestler Jesse Ventura was governor from 1999 through 2003, and comedian Al Franken was a senator from 2009 through 2018.

Tyler Batty Projected to Make Vikings’ 53-Man Roster

Batty signed with the Vikings as a UDFA. He received an outlook in The Athletic’s Alec Lewis’ projected 53-man roster from April 28. Lewis compared Batty to Jerry Tillery due to his inside and out on the defensive line.

Tape speaks louder than words🗣️ Tyler Batty NFL Draft Tape🎥#Big12FB | @BYUfootball pic.twitter.com/N4AZ7ckThY — Big 12 Studios (@big12studios) April 21, 2025

Batty’s contract may have been an indication that the Vikings have plans for him.

“#Vikings deal for @BYUfootball defensive end Tyler Batty (6-6, 271, 4.78 speed, 34 vertical, 224 career tackles, 33.5 for losses, 16.5 sacks, two interceptions) $259,000 guaranteed, $25,000 signing bonus,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on April 28. “$234,000 of salary guaranteed for All-Big 12 selection.”

The Vikings are deep up front. They have Pro Bowlers Andrew Van Ginkel and Jonathan Greenard. Their group also includes 2024 UDFAs Bo Richter and Gabriel Murphy.

The added Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen in free agency to the returning Harrison Phillips.