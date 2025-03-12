Hi, Subscriber

Vikings Linked to $75 Million QB as J.J. McCarthy’s Backup

  • 31 Shares
  • Updated
Marcus Mariota
Getty
Former Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota.

The Minnesota Vikings are officially in the market for another quarterback after saying goodbye to three of them upon the start of the new NFL year.

J.J. McCarthy now appears the overwhelmingly likely choice to start Week 1, after Sam Darnold, Daniel Jones and Nick Mullens departed for the Seattle Seahawks, Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars, respectively. But the 22-year-old McCarthy needs a viable veteran backup QB after a rookie season deleted by injury, and Brett Rypien is the only other signal-caller under contract.

There are a handful of potential options still available in free agency, though Darren Wolfson of KSTP reported on the Tuesday, March 11 edition of “SKOR North” that several in the Vikings organization hold one specific player in high regard.

“There’s still people in this front office going back years that have been fans of Marcus Mariota,” Wolfson said.

Marcus Mariota Has Had Productive 10-Year NFL Career as Starter, Backup QB

Marcus Mariota

GettyFormer Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota.

Mariota spent the first four and a half seasons of his career as a starter with the Tennessee Titans, who made him the No. 2 overall pick in the first round of the 2015 draft.

He spent four of the past five years as a backup QB with the Las Vegas Raiders (then Oakland), Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders. Mariota also started 13 games for the Atlanta Falcons in 2022.

All told, Mariota is 34-40 as a starter and has amassed north of 16,000 passing yards, 97 TDs and 55 INTs. He spent last year in the Washington, where he appeared in three games and threw for 364 yards, 4 TDs and zero INTs on a 77.3% completion percentage (34-of-44).

Mariota, 31, has earned approximately $75.5 million over the course of his 10-year career. Spotrac projects his market value at $4.2 million on a new one-year deal.

Marcus Mariota Fits Bill of What Vikings Want Behind J.J. McCarthy

Marcus Mariota

GettyFormer Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota.

Mariota has never been a franchise-changer, and the Vikings won’t expect him to be. But he does fit the niche specifications that Minnesota appears to be seeking in a QB to play behind McCarthy.

Mariota is a veteran who can help McCarthy navigate what will be his second pro campaign, but his first actually healthy and on the field. Mariota is good enough to step in if McCarthy leaves a game early or misses a few starts due to injury, but he’s not so talented that he will threaten McCarthy’s starting role or future with the franchise should McCarthy struggle through a few consecutive outings.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell proved in 2023 that he could compete with quarterbacks like Mullens and Josh Dobbs, so this iteration of the Vikings should be able to win with Mariota — at least to some degree — if it needs to rely on him for a stretch in 2025.

Finally, Mariota’s expected price of $4 million keeps costs down for a Minnesota team that has McCarthy on a rookie deal for three more seasons plus a team option for the 2028 campaign. The Vikings have already spent big to fortify the offensive and defensive lines, and can use the money they’re saving under center to address what is likely to prove a mass migration of starters in the secondary this offseason.

Max Dible covers the NFL, NBA and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns. He covered local and statewide news as a reporter for West Hawaii Today and served as news director for BigIslandNow.com and Pacific Media Group's family of Big Island radio stations before joining Heavy. More about Max Dible

Read More
,

Minnesota Vikings Players

Jordan Addison's headshot J. Addison
Cam Akers's headshot C. Akers
Jonathan Allen's headshot J. Allen
Brian Asamoah's headshot B. Asamoah
Travis Bell's headshot T. Bell
Mekhi Blackmon's headshot M. Blackmon
Bubba Bolden's headshot B. Bolden
Garrett Bradbury's headshot G. Bradbury
Blake Brandel's headshot B. Brandel
Henry Byrd's headshot H. Byrd
Blake Cashman's headshot B. Cashman
Ty Chandler's headshot T. Chandler
Christian Darrisaw's headshot C. Darrisaw
Andrew DePaola's headshot A. DePaola
Will Fries's headshot W. Fries
Jonathan Greenard's headshot J. Greenard
Kamu Grugier-Hill's headshot K. Grugier-Hill
Kahlef Hailassie's headshot K. Hailassie
C.J. Ham's headshot C. Ham
Javon Hargrave's headshot J. Hargrave
Jonathan Harris's headshot J. Harris
T.J. Hockenson's headshot T. Hockenson
Ed Ingram's headshot E. Ingram
Lucky Jackson's headshot L. Jackson
Theo Jackson's headshot T. Jackson
Justin Jefferson's headshot J. Jefferson
Marcellus Johnson's headshot M. Johnson
Jeshaun Jones's headshot J. Jones
Aaron Jones's headshot A. Jones
Michael Jurgens's headshot M. Jurgens
Ryan Kelly's headshot R. Kelly
J.J. McCarthy's headshot J. McCarthy
Dwight McGlothern's headshot D. McGlothern
Josh Metellus's headshot J. Metellus
Fabian Moreau's headshot F. Moreau
Nick Mullens's headshot N. Mullens
Johnny Mundt's headshot J. Mundt
Gabriel Murphy's headshot G. Murphy
Byron Murphy's headshot B. Murphy
Jalen Nailor's headshot J. Nailor
Brian O'Neill's headshot B. O'Neill
Josh Oliver's headshot J. Oliver
Ivan Pace's headshot I. Pace
Harrison Phillips's headshot H. Phillips
Jalen Redmond's headshot J. Redmond
Will Reichard's headshot W. Reichard
Trevor Reid's headshot T. Reid
Bo Richter's headshot B. Richter
Levi Drake Rodriguez's headshot L. Rodriguez
Walter Rouse's headshot W. Rouse
Brett Rypien's headshot B. Rypien
Zavier Scott's headshot Z. Scott
Harrison Smith's headshot H. Smith
Reddy Steward's headshot R. Steward
Taki Taimani's headshot T. Taimani
Thayer Thomas's headshot T. Thomas
Ambry Thomas's headshot A. Thomas
NaJee Thompson's headshot N. Thompson
Max Tooley's headshot M. Tooley
Dallas Turner's headshot D. Turner
Andrew Van Ginkel's headshot A. Van Ginkel
Jay Ward's headshot J. Ward
Leroy Watson's headshot L. Watson
Nahshon Wright's headshot N. Wright
Ryan Wright's headshot R. Wright

Comments

Vikings Linked to $75 Million QB as J.J. McCarthy’s Backup

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x