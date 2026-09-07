Packers’ Matt LaFleur Reveals True Thoughts on Vikings QB Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray will be looking to get his tenure with the Minnesota Vikings off on the right foot with a win. Murray and Co. will have an NFC North divisional matchup right out of the gate in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers.

After getting cut by the Arizona Cardinals, Murray has a fresh start in Minnesota and will need to make the most of his opportunity to prove that he’s a starting QB in the NFL.

Despite the uncertainty of what the former No. 1 pick will bring to the Vikings’ offense, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur knows that Murray can be dangerous. On Sept. 7, LaFleur spoke to the media and shared what the challenges of facing Murray are.

“Yeah, I think it’s a challenge, and I’ve got a lot of respect for Kyler and his ability,” LaFleur said. “Like I just mentioned, his ability to play on schedule or off schedule. He’s got a great arm. He’s super elusive.

“But yeah, I think every year is a new challenge. You got new pieces, new players. Certainly, we have new coaches, especially on the defensive side of the ball. So, every year is a new challenge.”

During his time with the Cardinals, Murray had a passer rating of 92.2 with 20,460 yards, 121 touchdowns, and 60 interceptions in 87 games, per StatMuse.

Matt LaFleur on What the Atmosphere Will Be in Minnesota

While LaFleur knows the challenge Murray can pose to his defense, the Packers head coach also shared what atmosphere he’s expecting in Minnesota. Given that it’s Week 1 and it’s two divisional rivals, LaFleur believes this game will feel like a playoff matchup.

“It’s, I think, opening day,” LaFleur added. “You could feel it last year when we opened up at home versus Detroit. I mean, it’s got a playoff-type feel. The intensity is ramped up. There’s a lot of unknown. So I do think early on in the season, it tends to be a little bit more of an advantage.”

Vikings QB Kyler Murray Gets Now or Never Message

Murray has everything he needs to make it happen in Minnesota, from head coach Kevin O’Connell to one of the NFL’s best receiving groups, led by Justin Jefferson. For FOX Sports Radio host Carmen Vitali, this feels like a make-or-break moment for Murray to find the consistency needed to play at the level many believe he’s capable of reaching.

“I think if he’s ever going to reach it, it’s going to be here, and he has every incentive to reach it and to go and be the best quarterback he can be at this point,” Vitali said in a Sept. 3 appearance on the “Purple Insider” podcast. “He’s playing on league minimum at this point, like right now, and he’s playing for his next contract. Whether or not that’s with the Vikings obviously remains to be seen.

“But for anybody, Kyler Murray wants to prove that he is a starting quarterback and he is a good starting quarterback in this league. I’m really excited to see, and I think that the ceiling for this team, and I’ve been saying it all offseason, the ceiling for this team is winning the division.”