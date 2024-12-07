Vikings Eyed Super Bowl QB Reunion Before Signing Sam Darnold: Report

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell

The Minnesota Vikings‘ Week 14 reunion with Kirk Cousins has rehashed the team’s decision to part ways with the veteran quarterback.

The decision worked out well for Minnesota, which is 10-2 and could clinch a playoff berth this week with Sam Darnold under center.

However, there was interest in another veteran that would have been a cozy reunion for Kevin O’Connell.

The Athletic’s Diana Russini reported on December 7 that the Vikings “monitored” Matthew Stafford‘s situation with the Los Angeles Rams before 2024 free agency opened.

“Minnesota weighed other options. It had monitored Matthew Stafford’s difficult contract negotiation with the Rams (O’Connell was Stafford’s offensive coordinator during the Super Bowl season in LA), but Sam Darnold emerged as their first choice,” Russini wrote. “One day after Cousins left for the Falcons, Minnesota agreed to a one-year deal with Darnold.”

Play

Vikings, Matthew Stafford Trade Rumors Remain Despite Sam Darnold’s Success

After the Rams’ 2-4 start to the season, Stafford emerged as a potential trade candidate to Minnesota before they strung together three straight wins to sequester any smoke of a fire sale in Los Angeles — including a 30-20 win over the Vikings two weeks before the trade deadline.

Those rumors gained steam as Darnold cooled off after earning NFC Offensive Player of the Month honors in September. There could have been some buyer’s remorse on Darnold after he turned the ball over six times in two games in November.

However, Darnold cleaned up his turnover issues and is playing some of the best football of his career. In his past three games, Darnold has averaged 270.3 yards passing, thrown six touchdowns and, most importantly, has zero interceptions.

What the Vikings’ season could have looked like with Stafford is a forgone conclusion at this point; nor do they have any regrets about sticking with Darnold.

Minnesota reaping immense value from the 27-year-old, signing him to a one-year, $10 million contract that ranks 21st at the position, Over The Cap has appraised his play this season to be worth a $34.6 million-a-year deal — which he’s poised to secure in free agency in March.

Vikings’ 2024 ‘Rebuilding’ Season With Sam Darnold is Already a Success

There are no consolations in the NFL as every team has ambitions of winning a Super Bowl, but it’s important to acknowledge the stacked odds against the Vikings this season.

Parting ways with Cousins and several other veteran contracts, Minnesota had to eat over $60 million of dead cap — nearly a quarter of their roster-building capacity lost.

The Vikings were projected to win just 6.5 games this season with Darnold as the assumed starter. It felt like all hope was lost when rookie J.J. McCarthy underwent season-ending knee surgery.

But through 12 games this season, Darnold is fifth in passing touchdowns (23), seventh in passer rating (102.5) and 10th in passing yards (2,952).

He’s proved life after Cousins doesn’t have to be bleak. The offense is brimming with playmakers who can elevate any quarterback capable of delivering the ball on time and accurately. The defense has benefited from an infusion of veteran talent, given the affordability of Darnold’s contract.

Outside prognosticators felt Minnesota was entering a “rebuilding” year and that they’re a year ahead of schedule.

While Russinis’ report lends itself to the thought of Stafford leading the Vikings, Darnold is keeping Vikings fans entrenched in the present.