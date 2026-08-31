Vikings Cut Second-Year Quarterback After Tough Rookie Season

The Minnesota Vikings‘ four-man quarterback room lasted less than 24 hours after the team cut fourth stringer and 2025 undrafted free agent Max Brosmer on Monday afternoon, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“The Vikings are releasing QB Max Brosmer, who started two games last year and played in seven. He now heads to waivers.” Rapoport posted on X on Aug. 31.

Brosmer was initially considered a somewhat surprise addition to active roster, given that the Vikings already had what were essentially three locks to make the team; Kyler Murray, Carson Wentz and J.J. McCarthy.

However, Adam Schefter reported on Monday during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show that the franchise “likes Brosmer”, and that they like what they have seen from the 25-year old.

“Max Brosmer would have been the guy that would have been expendable except they like him, they’ve seen enough – they believe in him.” Schefter said on Monday. Quarterbacks are currency, and if you see something. out of a guy you like, you hold onto him.

Brosmer’s departure makes way for the addition of former Cowboys guard Trevor Keegan and ex-Panthers center Nick Samac.

Although he had somewhat of a fairytale start to this NFL career after making the initial 53-man roster as a rookie UDFA; a rare feat; Brosmer was called into action in Week 13 against the Seattle Seahawks.

In that game, Brosmer posted what can only be described as one of the most disastrous debut quarterback performances in recent memory. He went 19/30 for 126 yards, no touchdowns and four interceptions that were low-lighted by an 84-yard pick-six by linebacker Ernest Jones, accumulating a 32.6 passer rating.

For comparison, spiking the ball on every single play constitutes a passer rating of 39.6.

Nevertheless, head coach Kevin O’Connell and the rest of the offensive staff retained confidence in Brosmer about the player he could become – few undrafted rookie QBs generate anything vaguely resembling a starting-level performance in their first starts.

Now, Brosmer will search for a new team if he clears waivers.