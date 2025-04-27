Hi, Subscriber

Vikings Sign Homegrown QB to Lucrative Contract After NFL Draft

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Kevin O'Connell, Minnesota Vikings
Getty
Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell.

The Minnesota Vikings made two additions to the QB room on the final day of the NFL draft, though they didn’t use a pick to acquire either of them.

Minnesota traded with the Seattle Seahawks for Sam Howell a day after that franchise added former Alabama QB Jalen Milroe in the third round. The Vikings then waited until after the draft was complete to sign Max Brosmer to a lucrative deal as an undrafted free agent.

“Former University of Minnesota QB Max Brosmer is staying home, signing with the #Vikings on a deal that includes $250,000 guaranteed, per source,” Tom Pelissero of NFL Network posted to X on Saturday, April 26. “So Kevin O’Connell gets two more young QBs in one day: Sam Howell in a trade, then Brosmer as an undrafted free agent.”

Brosmer completed 66.5% of his passes for 2,828 yards, 18 TDs and 6 INTs across 13 games for the Golden Gophers in 2024. He also scored 5 rushing touchdowns on the season.

The author will update this post.

Max Dible covers the NFL, NBA and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns. He covered local and statewide news as a reporter for West Hawaii Today and served as news director for BigIslandNow.com and Pacific Media Group's family of Big Island radio stations before joining Heavy. More about Max Dible

Read More
,

Comments

Vikings Sign Homegrown QB to Lucrative Contract After NFL Draft

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x