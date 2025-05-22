Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy Makes Life-Changing Announcement Before OTAs

J.J. McCarthy is the Minnesota Vikings’ starting quarterback until further notice. But McCarthy’s off-field life took a significant turn, with the Vikings QB announcing a new addition to his family.

The No. 10 overall pick of the 2024 draft is expecting a son this fall, right in time for the season.

“The best surprises come when you least expect them,” McCarthy’s fiancée, Katya Kuropas, posted on Instagram on May 21. “Our sweet baby boy is arriving in September and we couldn’t be happier.”

The Vikings open the 2025 regular season against the Chicago Bears on September 8.

McCarthy responded with heart and praying hands emojis. Several of McCarthy’s current and former teammates also congratulated him on the monumental announcement.

Vikings safety Josh Metellus said, “Yessssssirrrr.” His former Michigan teammates Mike Sainristil, now of the Washington Commanders, and Colston Loveland of the Bears also joined in the celebration.

Sainristil called himself “Uncle Mike,” while Loveland offered a simpler “Congrats.”

McCarthy’s replacement at Michigan, quarterback Alex Orji, said “God doing it,” a fitting message given McCarthy’s deep religiousness.

Justin Jefferson Sends Clear Message About J.J. McCarthy

The Vikings are embracing McCarthy as their starting quarterback, as evidenced by the lack of a true threat behind him at QB2. It is not just that, though, as Vikings star Justin Jefferson intimated after their latest excursion together.

Jefferson and McCarthy attended the decisive Game 5 of the Western Conference quarterfinals between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Jefferson said their bond is “coming along well” and underscored the importance of the outing.

“He’s been my locker mate ever since he’s got here. So, just kind of chopping it up with him and just being with him outside of football. Just kind of taking them outside, of course, to the Wolves game, and just inviting him to the house, just trying to build that connection and build that team chemistry,” Jefferson told NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero on May 20. “Because, of course, he’s going to be my quarterback. So, in order to have that connection and have that personal, that one-on-one connection, we have to know each other besides football.

Justin Jefferson and J.J. McCarthy were mic’d up as the TWolves clinched their second consecutive trip to the conference finals 🔥 pic.twitter.com/i6WKZN5quU — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 16, 2025

“It’s definitely great to get to know him outside of football, seeing what he likes, seeing what do he like to do outside of football, and just seeing with the type of person that he is,” Jefferson said. “He’s a real cool guy.”

The feeling is certainly mutual.

J.J. McCarthy’s Bond With Justin Jefferson Great News for Vikings

McCarthy will benefit from having Jefferson on the perimeter as the latter embarks on his QB1 journey.

He already appreciates their bond on and off the field.

“We resonate deeply on that joyful, playful energy. Just being out there having fun. Every time you step on the field, it’s a blessing and an opportunity to be around the best. But when the best treat it like they’ve been treating it all their life, it’s really special,” McCarthy told Kay Adams on “Up & Adams” on March 25.

“He’s one of those guys, so it really pays a dividend to how he performs on Sundays, Mondays, and Thursdays because he just goes out there and has fun. And, yeah, it works for him.”

For the first time since August of 2024, we have video footage of J.J. McCarthy on the field throwing for the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings started their offseason workout program last week, and players were on the practice field in front of local media for the first time at… pic.twitter.com/YLNviqTioh — FOX 9 (@FOX9) April 29, 2025

Jefferson, a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, has been successful with multiple QBs.

In McCarthy, though, Jefferson and the Vikings hope they have their next franchise quarterback who will lead the team for the next decade-plus. That hope is largely based on blind faith after McCarthy missed his rookie season with a torn meniscus.

He is fully healed from that and has already been back on the practice field with his Vikings teammates.