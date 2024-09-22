J.J. McCarthy Sends Message About Sam Darnold Amid Vikings’ Win

The Minnesota Vikings got an upset victory, beating the Houston Texans 34-7 in Week 3.

They did it on the strength of 4 passing touchdowns from Sam Darnold, who completed 60.7% of his throws for 181 yards.

Darnold is the NFL’s leader in touchdown passes and is proving to be a bargain on his one-year, $10 million contract. His performance during the game drew a reaction from his would-be backup, rookie first-round pick J.J. McCarthy.

“Sam Darnold is good at football,” McCarthy posted on X during the game on September 22.

McCarthy’s season ended with a torn MCL that he suffered in the preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. McCarthy spoke candidly about Darnold’s impact before and as he began his recovery.

He was also “excited” about the opportunity ahead of the veteran.

Kevin O’Connell’s Faith in Sam Darnold Paying Off

“I’ve watched him since I was just picking up football I think in middle school,” McCarthy told reporters on September 6.

“The guy works so hard, he’s so talented, he’s had such a amazing journey this far into his career, and I feel like it’s just about to start because he’s done a lot of good things, put it on tape this camp, and I can’t wait for him to show the world.”

Those sentiments are in line with those of Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell about Darnold.

O’Connell expressed his faith that Darnold’s best football was still ahead of him during an appearance on “The Insiders” in March. Darnold expressed his gratitude pre-game.

“The trust he shows in me ever since OTAs,” Darnold told CBS Sports’ Evan Washburn on September 22. “He has that belief in me. And I have the confidence to go out there and do what I do.”

The Vikings are off to their best start since the 2016 season.

That season ended with an 8-8 record and without a trip to the postseason. Still, Darnold has looked like the No. 3 overall pick of the draft that he is through three weeks.

Sam Darnold, Vikings Face Big Divisional Matchup in Week 4

Darnold and the Vikings will celebrate this win for the next 24 to 48 hours. But their attention needs to quickly turn to their Week 4 opponent: the Green Bay Packers. The Packers remain just behind the Vikings in the NFC North standings.

This is despite being without starting quarterback Jordan Love in Weeks 3 and 4 and starting Tennessee Titans castoff Malik Willis in his place.

Love appears primed to make his return in Week 4.

Love practiced throughout the week leading up to the Packers’ win over the Titans and even warmed up pregame before Green Bay declared him inactive. A tell-tale sign could come in the form of other roster moves.

The Packers called quarterback Sean Clifford up from the practice squad on September 21, perhaps telegraphing their intentions for Love.

If he returns, it will be against a Vikings defense that leads the NFL with 15 sacks.

They entered the week trailing only the New York Jets, who recorded 14 sacks through three games. The Vikings got to Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud for 4 sacks, keyed by former Texan Jonathan Greenard with 3.0 on his own.