Vikings’ J.J. McCarthy Gamble Came After Stunning QB Debate

The Minnesota Vikings were looking for a quarterback last year and had an idea in mind. However, complications regarding the idea existed within the Vikings organization. The team reportedly was thinking about the idea of adding Aaron Rodgers to the organization. However, several things prevented it from happening. The Athletic’s Alec Lewis reported this.

Rodgers ended up going to the Pittsburgh Steelers before the 2025 season. J. J. McCarthy ended up being the Vikings’ starting quarterback that year as well. In the end, the move worked for both organizations that season, as Rodgers helped stabilize the Steelers, and McCarthy got his shot with the Vikings. However, McCarthy and Rodgers were connected in other ways, as Lewis noted in his report.

“The team mulled the idea for days after Rodgers pledged to play for a minuscule amount of money, and many endorsed the move. But concerns with Rodgers’ potential fit and the possibility of McCarthy’s camp requesting a trade contributed to the Vikings’ dice roll that McCarthy could be a franchise quarterback for the long term.”

Aaron Rodgers Had Productive Year For Steelers

Rodgers ended up recording 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. The veteran recorded a 65.7% completion percentage and averaged 6.7 yards per attempt. He had an overall passer rating of 94.8.

In addition, he was able to extend drives for the Steelers on the ground. He was not exactly the most mobile quarterback in the NFL. Even still, he was able to put together 21 carries for 61 yards.

The veteran ended up struggling in the Steelers’ only playoff game against the Houston Texans. They lost 30-6 in the AFC Wild Card Game, and the quarterback did not have his best game. He went 17-of-33 for 146 yards and an interception.

McCarthy Had Roller Coaster Year For Vikings

In the meantime, McCarthy recorded 1,632 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. Injuries and inconsistencies plagued the quarterback last season. The Michigan product would finish the year with a 57 .6% completion percentage. Ultimately, it was not enough to convince the Vikings to keep him another season, with Kyler Murray taking over the starting role.

Comparing Vikings QB To Aaron Rodgers In 2026

It’s certainly interesting to look at Murray’s and Rodgers numbers this season. Rodgers has 700 passing yards on the year, while Murray has 186. Rodgers has four passing touchdowns to Murray’s one. If there’s one category where they are equal in particular, it is interceptions. They both have two this year as well.

Rodgers would have been an interesting fit for the Vikings. For one, he would have potentially benefited from playing under Kevin O’Connell. The veteran could have been able to elevate the Vikings due to him being a more accurate passer than McCarthy. One could argue that they could have been in a similar situation to what they ended up with Murray. McCarthy may still have been the odd man out, but Rodgers could have been able to help the Vikings get to that next level.

This is certainly an interesting proposition and one worth thinking about. Rodgers, the former Packer star, would have looked extremely strange in a Vikings uniform. Nevertheless, the Vikings could’ve potentially gotten more production out of him than McCarthy at the time.