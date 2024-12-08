Vikings Get Good News on J.J. McCarthy Following 2nd Knee Surgery

J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Minnesota Vikings speaks with reporters at the NFL Combine.

Rookie J.J. McCarthy is the Minnesota Vikings’ future at quarterback.

A torn meniscus may have delayed his debut. However, the former No. 10 overall pick will assume the QB1 role sooner rather than later.

That plan took a significant hit when McCarthy originally injured his knee in the Vikings’ preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders in August and again after he underwent surgery in November.

However, Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz offered an encouraging update on McCarthy’s progress.

“He’s been doing great,” Schultz told Colin Cowherd on “The Herd” on December 5. “He’s ahead of schedule, I’ve been told.”

McCarthy completed 11 of 17 passes for 188 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 1 interception in the Vikings’ win over the Raiders. He realized he suffered the injury after the game, even doing postgame media availability.

The rookie has been candid about his recovery, including undergoing two procedures.

J.J. McCarthy in ‘Good Spot’ After Opting for Season-Ending Knee Surgery

“There’s three different types of meniscus tears,” McCarthy told reporters on September 6. “Mine was medial and radial, so six weeks of just no pressure and all that and we’re go from there. But I’m just focused on one day at a time, doing whatever I can to help this team win, and be successful each day.”

McCarthy explained his choice for season-ending surgery. The Vikings QB said the alternative could lead to issues with bone rubbing against bone in the future.

McCarthy was upbeat following his second procedure during a recent podcast appearance.

“The knee is doing fantastic,” McCarthy told former Michigan tight end Jake Butt on “The L.A.B.” podcast in November. “It’s on the road that they told me it was going to be on, which is up and down, upside down, sideways, backwards, all the way around. So it’s just like, PRP, we got that done. So going in there and having to get cut open wasn’t great. But it’s all right because it’s all part of the process and I’m in a good spot right now.”

J.J. McCarthy Could Give Vikings Potent ‘1-2 Punch’ With Daniel Jones

McCarthy’s recovery is especially of note because the Vikings are expected to lose Sam Darnold in free agency after his breakout season.

“I think it’s very realistic as well, even if they win the division, that Sam would walk and that they would have J.J. McCarthy under that cheap rookie contract, coming back from his second knee surgery,” Schultz told Cowherd.

“And then you bring back Daniel Jones. Because Daniel Jones went there, as I reported, in large part because of his relationship dating back to the predraft process with KOC [Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell]. So that relationship is there. And then you allow Jones and McCarthy to fight it out for the No. 1 job next fall.”

“I think both of those guys – McCarthy and Jones – would be a really good 1-2 punch,” Schultz said. “At the very least, you’d have a young quarterback under a cheap deal who you believe in, you drafted in the first round, and then Jones, who also would be inexpensive.”