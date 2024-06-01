J.J. McCarthy Expresses Gratitude to Vikings Franchise Legend [WATCH]

The Minnesota Vikings will take their time making rookie first-round pick J.J. McCarthy the starting quarterback. They hope he is the answer for years to come whenever he finally does take over.

Hall of Famer Fran Tarkenton holds the franchise record for most starts (and games) by a QB.

However, he accomplished that feat in a 13-year tenure split into two stints, first from 1961 to 1966 and then from 1972 to 1978 with a stop at the New York Giants separating the two.

Tommy Kramer has the longest consecutive tenure with his 13 years of service. Kramer attended the UNRL Celebrity Softball Game, in which McCarthy was a participant.McCarthy thanked the franchise legend for blessing the use of his jersey number.

“I appreciate you allowing me to wear the No. 9. It means a lot,” McCarthy told Kramer in a clip shared by the latter on X on May 31.

The two shared a laugh as Kramer said he appreciated McCarthy wanting to don the number, and the latter said he wanted to “continue the legacy” paved by his predecessor.

I met the Vikings new QB today. Very nice young man, really looking forward to watching him play. pic.twitter.com/j1ZhiI8Rd6 — Tommy Kramer (@Kramer9Tommy) May 31, 2024

Kramer told the former Michigan Wolverine he appreciated his gratitude, before predicting the team would be “good this year.”

“You know it,” McCarthy responded.

J.J. McCarthy the Latest Vikings Player to Wear No. 9

Kramer logged 128 games (110 starts) and his lone Pro Bowl with the Vikings from 1977 to 1989, finishing with the New Orleans Saints in 1990. His former number had not been off limits since his time in the Twin Cities even before McCarthy entered the picture this offseason.

Pro Football Reference credits five players with wearing No. 9 between Kramer and McCarthy.

Three of them were quarterbacks, including current Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens, though he never wore it on the field.

The other quarterbacks were Jim McMahon (1993) and Brooks Bollinger (2006 to 2007). Kicker Scott Sisson (1996) wore it and 2023 undrafted free agent wide receiver Trishton Jackson had the honor last season.

Jackson switched to No. 8 this offseason with McCarthy’s arrival.

The No. 8 notably belonged to Kirk Cousins for the past six years before the four-time Pro Bowler left in free agency for the Atlanta Falcons.

Vikings Stalwart Hosted UNRL Celebrity Softball Game

McCarthy was hardly the only Viking in attendance at the game, which took place at CHS Field on May 30. Pro Bowl fullback C.J. Ham and the Ham Family Scholarship Fund hosted the festivities, filling in for former Vikings wideout Adam Thielen and his Thielen Foundation.

Thielen began the event as a fundraiser for his foundation in 2022, and Smith hosted it in 2023 with the receiver adjusting to his new teammates in Carolina.

“It means the world to me,” Ham said, per Vikings.com’s Craig Peters on May 31. “The Thielen Foundation, for such a long time, has really given back to the community. Adam and Caitlin are phenomenal people. To be asked to be a part of this, I’m honored. I’m grateful to UNRL for allowing me to be a part of this.”

Newcomer Aaron Jones captained Team Offense with McCarthy at shortstop. But the Harrison Phillips-led Team Defense that got the 9-1 win. The victory fittingly featured plenty of defensive plays to rob runs from the offense.