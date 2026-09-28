Two Vikings Players Facing Punishment After Buccaneers Game

Kevin O’Connell and the Minnesota Vikings moved to 3-0 on the 2026 regular season, but the coming days could include some unfortunate news for outside linebacker Dallas Turner and safety Josh Metellus.

Both players committed infractions that could draw fines from the NFL.

Turner’s infraction came first, occurring in the first quarter of the eventual 23-16 Vikings victory, as officials called the third-year rising star for a face mask. He was attempting to tackle Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving.

Irving got away, only for Metellus and Vikings teammate and defensive lineman Levi Drake Rodriguez to bring him down.

In addition to missing the tackle, the NFL could fine Turner $11,941.

That is the standard amount for first-time offenses, per the NFL, with second-time offenses reaching as high as $17,911. The NFL issues fines at its discretion, which could lead to varying amounts and no fines at all.

It could even lead to fines for plays that officials did not call during games, putting players on both sides of the ledger at risk until the final review.

Dallas Turner, Josh Metellus Facing Potential Discipline After Vikings Win

Turner’s infraction seems clear, but Metellus’ situation could require more nuance following the Vikings’ win.

It happened during the fourth quarter, on a third-and-29 play from the Buccaneers 36-yard line. Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield found wide receiver Emeka Egbuka for 10 yards, but officials flagged Metellus for “unnecessary roughness.”

He hit Egbuka with the crown of his helmet while attempting to make the tackle.

Impermissible use of the helmet or launching can incur fines of $23,882 (first) and $47,762 (second), if that is how the NFL ultimately categorizes it.

It would also give Metellus one of three strikes toward an automatic one-game suspension, per revised league guidelines. Metellus’ potential saving grace is that teammate and Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy was also in on the stop.

Murphy made contact with Egbuka first and potentially altered the contact point of the hit.

If the NFL views it that way, Metellus could avoid any further punishment. It gifted the Buccaneers 15 free yards and a fresh set of downs, neither of which they had from the play alone.

Dallas Turner Got Good News Before Game Day

Turner’s potential upcoming discipline from the league would come after the former first-round draft pick avoided any retribution for hits he made during the Vikings’ win over the Chicago Bears on the road in Week 2.

The Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs noted in a post on X on September 26 that there were “no fines for hits on Tyson Bagent.”

Turner ended the game with one–a sack–that got some Bears fans up in arms.

“Good thing Dallas Turner picked Tyson up and slammed him to the ground with no penalty called on the last play of the game…,” one fan posted on X on September 22 amid the news that the Bears QB had entered concussion protocol.

Bears head coach Ben Johnson expressed his belief that Bagent was injured several plays before that, on a hit from Andrew Van Ginkel, which is among those Biggs referenced.

Turner was fortunate then, but the Vikings pass rusher could pay the price after Week 3.