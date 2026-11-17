The marquee matchup of Week 10 will likely be the contest between the Minnesota Vikings and the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City. Furthermore, the location of this game means both teams will be playing at altitude.

While the game is still a handful of days away, the teams are revealing their plans to prepare for this game. On Nov. 16, ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reported that it doesn’t appear that Minnesota will be heading down south to get used to the altitude.

“The Vikings won’t head to Mexico City until Saturday but Kevin O’Connell says preparations began “weeks ago” for the unique challenges there, including the altitude,” Seifert wrote on X.

The 49ers, meanwhile, are taking a different approach. San Francisco plans to spend time in Colorado Springs, using the U.S. Air Force Academy’s Falcon Stadium, which sits at an elevation of 6,621 feet, for high-altitude practices ahead of its game against the Vikings in Mexico City.

Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell on Preparation for Mexico City

Moreover, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell spoke about the preparation that the team is doing for this important game as the two teams look to further establish themselves as Super Bowl contenders.

“The people you talk to that do things like this a little bit more, whether it’s soccer teams, NBA teams, whatever it may be, we’re trying to gain all the information that we possibly can and then make a decision because we did not know,” O’Connell told reporters on Nov. 16. “There was really no advance notice about that showing up on our schedule, which is a tough opponent.

“It’s going to be an awesome thing to be a part of and to experience, but you want to make sure you’re doing all the things that you can do. This process for us has started. It started weeks ago to prepare for that moment, and then it’s how we best handle a short amount of time that we’re going to be there and try to prepare the team and go win.”

Kevin O’Connell on Facing the 49ers in Week 11

The game within the game that will be intriguing to watch will be the 49ers’ offense against the Vikings’ defense. Both units are coming off impressive performances to help their team secure a victory.

Minnesota is coming off a 30-10 win over the Green Bay Packers, where the defense had an eight-sack and four-takeaway performance. Meanwhile, San Francisco are coming off putting up 46 points in their Week 10 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Nonetheless, putting up that many points might not happen against the Vikings’ defense, given that their unit has only allowed two teams to score over 20 points twice this season. Ahead of the game on Nov. 22, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell shared his thoughts on the 49ers’ offense.

“Very difficult opponent,” O’Connell told reporters on Nov. 16. “We’re in the stretch where we knew it would be pretty elite opponents week in and week out, and San Francisco may be the best team in football. The record speaks to that. The film, all three phases of their team, the coaching, obviously Brock [Purdy is] playing as well as anybody in the National Football League.

“The way they’ve been able to really harness all the power of their best players, from Trent Williams and Christian McCaffrey, [George] Kittle, Deebo [Samuel], making a big impact. So we’ll have a challenge there.”