The marquee matchup of Week 10 will likely be the contest between the Minnesota Vikings and the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City. Moreover, the game within the game that will be intriguing to watch will be the 49ers’ offense against the Vikings’ defense.

San Francisco are coming off putting up 46 points in their Week 10 win over the Dallas Cowboys. Nonetheless, putting up that many points might not happen against the Vikings’ defense, given that their unit has only allowed two teams to score over 20 points twice this season.

Ahead of the game on Nov. 22, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell shared his thoughts on the 49ers’ offense.

“Very difficult opponent,” O’Connell told reporters on Nov. 16. “We’re in the stretch where we knew it would be pretty elite opponents week in and week out, and San Francisco may be the best team in football. The record speaks to that. The film, all three phases of their team, the coaching, obviously Brock [Purdy is] playing as well as anybody in the National Football League.

“The way they’ve been able to really harness all the power of their best players, from Trent Williams and Christian McCaffrey, [George] Kittle, Deebo [Samuel], making a big impact. So we’ll have a challenge there.”

Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell on Facing Niners Defense

Meanwhile, on defense, O’Connell knows that he will have a challenging matchup within the game as he looks to edge out defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.

“Then defensively, impact all over the field and what Raheem’s doing schematically, and just what that unit is capable of from a game-changing kind of playmaker standpoint,” O’Connell added. “But we’ve got a heck of a challenge, and we need to have another great week of preparation, get our guys ready to go, and compete like crazy to try to win another game.”

The matchup between the Vikings offense and the 49ers defense could be the difference in who leaves Mexico City with a win. Minnesota’s offense got a major boost after trading for Kirk Cousins and putting up 30 points against the Green Bay Packers.

As for San Francisco, their defense will be looking for a bounce-back performance after giving up 40 points in the win over Dallas. Giving up 40 points while facing the Vikings’ defense might be too much of a hurdle to overcome, so the Niners’ defense will need to be on the A-game.

DeForest Buckner Gets Blunt on 49ers’ Defense

Despite getting the win and moving to 8-1, 49ers defensive lineman DeForest Buckner was candid with the self-criticism of the defense, understanding that the unit didn’t play at the level that they likely expect from themselves.

“Not every win is going to be perfect, and we found a way to win [against Dallas],” Buckner told reporters on Nov. 15. “The offense, we had to lean on the offense heavily; we needed 46 to win the game, and they put up 46… We just got to execute all four quarters, though.

“We didn’t do that, and we know that’s why the win feels kind of like a loss to a bunch of us [and] we just got to continue to get better. It’s not the lack of locking in. I feel like guys are like that. It’s just executing each and every play to the best of our abilities, and we’re not doing that on a consistent basis.”