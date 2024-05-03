Vikings Predicted to Land McCarthy’s Teammate, Fellow Michigan MVP

Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy could soon be reunited with another Michigan Wolverines difference-maker — defensive tackle Mason Graham.

ESPN released an early 2025 mock draft and predicted the Vikings to select Graham eighth overall.

“Minnesota’s interior defensive line lacks a consistent presence, and Harrison Phillips is entering the final year of his contract,” ESPN’s Jordan Reid wrote. “Graham is a rugged, heavy-handed run defender and disruptive pass-rusher. He had 7.5 tackles for loss and three sacks last season, and he’d fit great with defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ scheme.”

Graham was voted the Wolverines’ Defensive Player of the Game for his performance in a 27-20 overtime victory over Alabama in the Rose Bowl.

While McCarthy was credited as Offensive Player of the Game, it was Graham who came through with a clutch performance.

Facing second-and-goal from the 9-yard line, Graham breached the Crimson Tide’s offensive front and tackled Alabama running back Jase McClellan for a five-yard loss, setting up third-and-14.

Graham was part of one final stop on fourth down that sealed the victory and sent the Wolverines to the national championship game.

Michigan’s ‘Unblockable’ Mason Graham Would Be No. 1 DT in This Year’s Draft: PFF

ESPN’s mock draft projects Graham to be the top defensive tackle taken in next year’s draft after a stellar sophomore season. It also aligns with the Pro Football Focus (PFF) evaluation of the 20-year-old.

PFF’s Max Chadwick graded Graham the top returning defensive interior lineman in college football next year, calling him “unblockable” and the best defensive tackle of the past two seasons.

From Chadwick:

Graham was excellent in his first year at Ann Arbor, leading all FBS true freshmen interior defensive linemen with an 80.3 PFF grade. He took his game to a whole new level as a sophomore. According to PFF’s wins above average metric, he was the fourth-most valuable defensive tackle in the nation and was sixth in that same group with a 15.9% pass-rush win rate. Graham was one of only two interior defensive linemen in the country to finish with top-10 grades as both a pass rusher and run defender. The other was Texas’ T’Vondre Sweat. The rising junior has a relentless motor to combine with ridiculous agility that makes him nearly unblockable. Even if an offensive lineman gets a clean shot on him, he has great power at 6-foot-3, 318 pounds to shed the block and find the ball carrier. Graham’s a nearly complete defensive tackle who’ll continue terrorizing Big Ten offenses on his way to likely becoming a high selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. If he was eligible for the 2024 draft, he’d likely be the first defensive tackle off the board.

Vikings Nearing Defensive Reload of Roster

The Vikings defense is hoping to return to its former glory despite the necessary evil of parting ways with Danielle Hunter.

For years, Hunter held up an otherwise abysmal pass rush but parted ways in free agency after securing a two-year, $49 million deal with the Houston Texans.

However, the future is bright for the Vikings defense, which saw significant investment this offseason with the arrival of outside linebackers Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel and inside linebacker Blake Cashman — all top-100 free agents in Pro Football Focus’ 2024 rankings.

The selection of Dallas Turner No. 17 overall as the de-facto replacement for Hunter ties a bow on fortifying the edges of the defensive front.

The inside linebacker core is in good hands with Ivan Pace Jr. and Cashman leading the way.

Cornerback and defensive tackle remain areas that need more proven talent, but with an additional draft and free agency period — where the Vikings have the sixth-most available cap space ($85.5 million) — the Vikings defense is poised to return to top-10 standing with Brian Flores behind the controls.