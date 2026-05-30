Mike Florio Doesn’t Hold Back on Vikings QB Competition

The Minnesota Vikings are having a QB competition between J.J. McCarthy and Kyler Murray to determine their starter come Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. Nonetheless, one insider believes that the team is in a win-win situation.

Murray is looking to show that he’s still a franchise QB after the Arizona Cardinals cut ties with him this offseason. As a result, the former No. 1 pick hopes working with head coach Kevin O’Connell will put his career on the right path as part of this fresh start.

Meanwhile, McCarthy showed flashes in the 2025 season but will need to put it all together. Moreover, the third-year QB must also stay healthy after dealing with several injuries last campaign as part of showing that he’s a starting signal-caller.

Nonetheless, regardless of who emerges as the starting QB, NBC Sports NFL insider Mike Florio states that Minnesota is in a win-win scenario.

“If this unlocks something in J.J. McCarthy that makes him as good as they thought he was going to be, then that’s a win,” Florio said on the May 28 edition of “PFT Live.”

“If it doesn’t and Kyler Murray starts this year, then that’s a win. They’re protecting themselves against J.J. McCarthy getting injured, J.J. McCarthy missing wide-open receivers, and J.J. McCarthy not doing what he needs to do.”

Minnesota QB Battle Should Feel Awkward

Moreover, Florio believes this situation should be awkward and isn’t a mentor-mentee relationship. Both players are fighting to show the Vikings and the rest of the league that they are capable starters and do not want to be relegated to being backups.

“If this spurs [McCarthy] to achieve at the level they expected, then so be it,” Florio added. “But yeah, it should be awkward. They didn’t bring Kyler Murray in to be J.J. McCarthy’s caddie, to be J.J. McCarthy’s support system, to be J.J. McCarthy’s mentor. They brought in Kyler Murray to compete with J.J. McCarthy. And if McCarthy doesn’t step up, he’s going to be stepping off.”

Vikings Are Having Real QB Competition to Determine Starter

In the same segment, NBC Sports NFL analyst Chris Simms said he understands where McCarthy is coming from about how the player is feeling now that Murray is in the QB room.

“I don’t think he’s got too many positive thoughts about it right now,” Simms added. “I get that. Been there. It is hard when you’re in that spot, and you’re looking at a guy, and you go, man, they brought him to take my job.

“On top of that, where it can get even more contentious, if that guy comes in and is maybe not great to you either and is trying to kind of shun you and start his own thing with the team and all that, that only makes it more divided between the two players.

“So this looks like it’s going to be a real quarterback battle, which we don’t have very often. That’s what’s going to be exciting to see with the team that we know is pretty good too. That’s odd to see as well. So there’s a lot here with your Vikings. Get the popcorn ready.”