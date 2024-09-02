Ex-Vikings Ace Fires Back at Mike Zimmer’s Harsh Critique

Former Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer broke his silence surrounding his final days with the organization in an illuminating Minnesota Star Tribune feature, including a critique of cornerback Kris Boyd.

The end of the Mike Zimmer, Rick Spielman era has been painted as toxic for the past three years with several players coming forward about the “fear-based” culture that had formed.

Boyd, a special teams ace with the Vikings from 2019 to 2022 before signing with the Houston Texans, was among those players who shared their feelings after Zimmer and Spielman were fired in 2022, saying “anytime you messed up, it was like the world ended.”

Due to the years of silence, Zimmer had a long list of matters to address but did not let Boyd’s comments slide.

Boyd addressed Zimmer’s criticism on social media, writing, “Damn Zim!!?? Out of everybody on the team, I loved you!!. Still do, and it won’t change!! You believed in me, and I’m nothing but grateful [sic] for it!”

Former #Vikings ace Kris Boyd responds to Mike Zimmer’s comments: pic.twitter.com/vbcM9yZIdu — VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) September 1, 2024

The Star Tribune piece shed light on Zimmer’s life over the past three years as the surly defensive guru has been on hiatus from football.

His son Adam, 38, a former Vikings coordinator, died in October 2022, six months after Zimmer’s staff was fired. Adam was working remotely as an offensive assistant for the Cincinnati Bengals before he was found dead in his home due to excessive drinking.

“He loved football so much and he was telling me his career was ruined because he got fired,” Zimmer told the Star Tribune. “It tore him up. I told him everybody gets fired in this job, but it was hard on him.”

Zimmer had opportunities to return to coaching but spent the last two years grieving Adam’s death. He stayed busy, tending to his ranch in Kentucky, and consulting The 33rd Team.

However, Zimmer is back in the NFL, accepting a job as the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator under former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy.

He’s brought in several of his former players, which seems to show that Zimmer has made amends after alienating himself from the Vikings organization.

Ex-Vikings Coach Mike Zimmer and Eric Kendricks Make Amends

One of the most glaring critiques of Zimmer’s regime came from linebacker Eric Kendricks, who was an emotional leader and team captain at the heart of Zimmer’s defense.

When asked what the Vikings needed after Zimmer was fired, Kendricks said “I don’t think a fear-based organization is the way to go.” That quote has stuck in the Vikings organization with the clear culture hire of Kevin O’Connell signalling a dramatic shift in the locker room.

It was damning on Zimmer’s behalf, but the two have since made amends. Kendricks went to the lengths of backing out of a deal with the San Francisco 49ers to reunite with Zimmer in Dallas.

“Zim and I talked about that quote before I signed here,” Kendricks told the Star Tribune. “Look, it was the climate at the time. Things weren’t going well. Emotions, pressures were high. People say things and do things that are not to their true character. We both said things back then that we shouldn’t have said in the heat of the moment.”