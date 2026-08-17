Vikings Mock Draft Has Minnesota Stealing Rising Oregon Star

2027 NFL draft predictions are here, and Bleacher Report put together a mock draft from their scouting department. This particular draft has the Minnesota Vikings selecting an intriguing target 14th overall.

The Vikings need depth at tight end, and that’s where Oregon’s Jamari Johnson would come into play. Johnson is one of the most dynamic tight ends in all of college football. He could give the Vikings a spark at the position, one that’s not getting any younger. On top of this, Johnson could give the Vikings explosiveness on what is expected to be a high-flying offense.

Bleacher Report scout Dan Harms stated his case for the Vikings getting the Ducks’ playmaker, and a piece was written on Monday afternoon.

“Jamari Johnson is a better prospect than his former Oregon teammate Kenyon Sadiq, who was the No. 1 TE in this year’s class,” Dan Harms said. “The current Duck has the body-type to be a multi-tool impact player. Johnson is an excellent mover, space locator and route-runner. The Louisville transfer is poised for a breakout season this fall.

“Furthermore, the Vikings’ veteran tight end, TJ Hockenson, is getting older and he’s on the last year of his current deal. Another weapon can certainly help Murray flourish.”

Potential Vikings Target Had Impact At Oregon

Johnson recorded 32 receptions for 510 yards and 3 touchdowns last season for the Ducks. He made quite the impact for Oregon in his first season for the program. He transferred over to Oregon from Louisville following the 2024 campaign.

The tight end was named a Walter Camp preseason second-team All-American. The Walter Camp award is given to the top player of the year in college football.

Johnson put together a solid season last year. His 510 receiving yards ranked sixth in Oregon’s history for a tight end. He finished the season fourth overall in the team total receiving yards furthermore, he was able to show consistency in his numbers. He recorded at least one reception in each of the final 14 games of the season. His one-handed catch against JMU in the first round of the College Football Playoff was one of his most memorable plays of the year.

The Vikings will undoubtedly need a younger playmaker at the position. T. J. Hockenson is looking to bounce back after injuries have derailed him the past couple of seasons Hockenson is 29 years old, but has had a string of injuries. He missed the final two games of the 2025 regular season with a shoulder injury. He also suffered a torn ACL and MCL in his right knee in 2023.

The Vikings do have other tight end depth on the roster. Most notably, Josh Oliver serves as the backup tight end. Oliver is primarily known for his blocking. He has experience, but he does not have the playmaking ability that Johnson could potentially bring to the table.

Vikings Would Have Intriguing Pick Here

This is certainly an intriguing draft pick for several reasons. Along with just need at the position, this also assumes that the Vikings are finishing in the middle of the pack in the NFL next season. Assuming Johnson falls to them 14th overall, this could end up being a steal for the team. Oregon in particular has been able to produce high-level tight ends of the past couple of seasons, and their offenses are generally explosive.

Explosive offenses are also what Kevin O’Connell wants to try to emulate. O’Connell is known for being an offensive mind, and giving him a weapon like Johnson could be beneficial for all involved. Time will tell what the Vikings actually need between now and draft time. However, Johnson certainly seems like a good starting point for what the team wants and what the team needs.