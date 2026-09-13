NFL Could Step In Over ‘Illegal Hit’ as Vikings Make Telling Kyler Murray Decision

The Minnesota Vikings are flirting with a disastrous start to their 2026 regular season, specifically with starting quarterback Kyler Murray.

He has been ruled out for the game.

During the first quarter of the Vikings’ regular-season opener against the Green Bay Packers, Murray scrambled on a play, but found himself sandwiched between Lukas Van Ness and Javon Bullard, the latter of whom could hear from the NFL as a result of the play.

The more immediate concern for the Vikings, though, is Murray’s health.

Kyler Murray Taken ‘Straight’ to Locker Room, Ruled Out After ‘Illegal Hit’

“A scary and illegal hit on Kyler Murray, whose helmet flew off when he was hit on the ground. The personal foul is on Javon Bullard. Vikings players immediately began waving for help. Murray is walking off the field but he’ll go straight to the blue tent. Carson Wentz up,” ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reported on X on September 13.

“Update: Kyler Murray went straight to the locker room.”

The hit drew a flag for unnecessary roughness, and it could trigger further review from the NFL that results in a fine for Bullard.

“There shall be no unnecessary roughness,” the NFL notes in its public-facing operations guide,” noting, “Defensive players must make an effort to avoid contact. Players on defense are responsible for knowing when a runner has crossed the boundary line, except in doubtful cases where he might step on a boundary line and continue parallel with it.

Moreover, “Running, diving into, or throwing the body against or on a runner whose forward progress has been stopped, who has slid feet first, or who has declared himself down by going to the ground untouched and has made no attempt to advance” also qualify.

The in-game fine is 15 yards, and players can be ejected. Which did not happen to Bullard. Fines for what Bullard did will depend on how the league views it.

Late hits can run from $11,941 to $17,911.

Meanwhile, hits on defenseless players can cost $17,911 to $23,882. And the league levies fines at its own discretion, so Bullard could avoid and further discipline. But the emphasis on player safety coming into this season suggests that will not be the case.