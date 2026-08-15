Vikings’ WR Myles Price Makes A Strong Plea For Playing Time In Preseason Opener

Vikings wide receiver Myles Price had a standout performance in the team’s 13-10 win over the New York Giants. He finished the game with four grabs for 51 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown in question was an incredible one-handed snag with Giants cover man Korie Black all over him on a goal-line fade route.

According to local news reports, the impressive showing was nothing new for the 24-year-old, who signed with the team as an undrafted free agent last season. ESPN’s Kevin Seifert said this has become the norm for Price.

“This is frankly what we’ve seen from Myles Price all camp. Catching everything. That was a one-handed touchdown reception from Carson Wentz through heavy contact.” Seifert wrote on X.

The Athletic’s Alec Lewis also shared that sentiment. “Myles Price is just out here balling, man. Catching contested passes all over the place. One-hander from Carson Wentz for six. Teammates love it. What a cool arc from this dude.”

That wasn’t the only standout play from Price today, as he also had an impressive leaping catch in traffic on the previous drive. He made a strong case for more playing time in a crowded receiver room.

Could Myles Price Already Have Passed Tai Felton?

This might be a knee-jerk reaction, but it feels like a fair question to ask at this point. Tai Felton, whom the team selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, might have the draft pedigree on his side. However, he has never looked the part since making the jump to the NFL. That trend continued today, with him failing to haul in a back-shoulder grab. It was a tough catch, but no tougher than the two catches Price managed to wrangle.

Conversely, the former undrafted free agent has officially outperformed all expectations set out for him. While it’s still far too early to completely give up on the 23-year-old, it’s worth noting that one player has played significantly better thus far.

After one preseason contest, that fact might not move the needle much. However, if the disparity continues over the next two preseason contests, that could quickly become a conundrum.

Price was listed as WR6 on the team’s first depth chart of the season (backing up WR3 Jauan Jennings) entering today’s game. There is only one football and so many mouths to feed in Minnesota’s aerial attack, and he’s buried on a loaded depth chart. He’s far from a fantasy-relevant contributor, but there’s no denying that he’s made up some ground on the competition today.

The Vikings Have Some Tough Decisions To Make At Receiver

The Vikings already boasted one of the league’s premier receiver rooms. With one of the league’s premier receivers in Justin Jefferson and a near-elite second option in Jordan Addison, quarterback Kyler Murray has a wealth of talent at his disposal.

To his credit, Jauan Jennings has also developed into a rock-solid option at WR3. He’s only two years removed from a 975-yard, 6-TD season in San Francisco. Bootleg Football’s EJ Snyder thinks he could play a key role on offense this season.

“This is going to be a signing that fits very nicely at the nexus of ‘How do we keep drives going?’ in Minnesota,” Snyder said. “I think Jauan Jennings is going to be responsible for a large number of those. He has been previously in his career.”

Price is hard-pressed to crack the top three in the WR pecking order any time soon. However, he made a strong case that he should be the next man up if any of their top three pass-catchers were to get injured. Today’s performance also instilled some confidence that he could hold his own in a pinch if it were to come down to that.