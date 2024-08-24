Vikings’ Fan Favorite CB Facing Season-Ending Injury: Report

After clearing waivers with an injury designation, Minnesota Vikings special teams ace and cornerback Najee Thompson was placed on injured reserve (IR) on August 22, effectively ending his season, per Aaron Wilson.

Thompson dealt with a knee injury for the majority of training camp. According to KSTP’s Darren Wolfson, Thompson was cleared to practice this week, but his injury flared up, leading to his IR designation.

Thompson flashed last season for his role as a gunner on special teams. He changed positions to safety but took no reps at training camp after being placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list on July 22.

Before clearing waivers and being re-signed to IR, Thompson’s release turned heads due to his electric presence on the field.

KSTP’s Darren Wolfson said on SKOR North’s “Mackey and Judd” podcast said the team views him as a priority for the future.

“The Vikings want Najee here. I think he’s a guy they’d like to keep around again,” Wolfson said on August 22. “I don’t know exactly how that looks, what that looks like, Judd, but they want Najee here.”

Najee Thompson Sends Message After His Season-Ending IR Designation

Following the news that Thompson would be reverted to the Vikings’ IR, the Vikings defensive back sent a message on social media.

“At the end of the day Thank god,” Thompson wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “I’ll be back soon this is just a pause in the journey God has prepared for me! Thank yall for the support means a lot! Much love and good luck to my brothers out on the field this year.

“#36 out for now.”

Vikings’ Bad Luck at CB

This has been an unprecedented year in Vikings history for their cornerback room. In a month, the team added six different cornerbacks to their roster.

Losing promising fourth-round pick Khyree Jackson in a tragic car accident was just the start of their misfortune. Thompson was placed on the PUP before the start of training camp, and Mekhi Blackmon suffered a season-ending knee injury at the team’s first practice. Starter Shaq Griffin missed the majority of training camp with a hamstring injury he suffered on the second day of camp.

The Vikings signed Duke Shelley, Jacobi Francis and safety Bobby McCain, who has taken snaps at cornerback before August. Second-year safety Jay Ward has also filled in for cornerback reps.

A 2022 second-round pick, Andrew Booth Jr. did not show enough this summer. He was traded to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for 2021 third-round cornerback Nahshon Wright.

Barrett is back from injury, and the arrival of Stephon Gilmore has given the Vikings semblance of a competent cornerback room. Gilmore and Barrett will start on the outside, flanking Byron Murphy Jr., who will get to start in the slot, his preferred spot, after playing outside corner primarily in 2023. Undrafted rookie Dwight McGlothern looks like he could make the 53-man roster and contribute this year.

But the Vikings’ bad luck at cornerback will be exacerbated next season.