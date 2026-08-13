Vikings May Have New Defensive Standout at Training Camp

The Minnesota Vikings are expecting big things from their group of edge rushers, and one name in particular is standing out. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer wrote a piece on training camp with the Vikings, and he named Tyler Batty as a player who could significantly help the unit.

He had a solid start to his rookie career, making his official NFL debut in week seven against the Philadelphia Eagles. He played in 12 total games, recording 10 tackles.

In terms of advanced metrics, he recorded a 68.7 overall defensive grade and a 70.4 run defense grade, according to metrics from Pro Football Focus.

Now, he is looking to build on that for 2026. Breer listed him as a name to watch.

Tyler Batty has had a nice start to camp, and he’ll help in that area, along with second-round pick Jake Golday, who has the versatility and athleticism to play on and off the line.

Vikings Linebacker Had Solid College Career

The linebacker had a stellar college career, playing for BYU from 2020-2024. He made a small impact in his freshman season, appearing in four games. The linebacker recorded four sacks, including a three-sack game against Louisiana Tech. He missed the end of the 2020 season due to injury.

2021 was when he really began to make his mark. He established himself as the Cougars’ top edge presence. He appeared in 12 games in both reserve and spot starter roles. His 3.5 sacks led BYU, and he enjoyed a breakout game in the Independence Bowl. He recorded five tackles and a sack in that game.

The 2021 season was enough for him to take on a bigger role in 2022. He was a full-time starter for the Cougars, tallying 52 tackles on the year. By the 2024 campaign, he fully assumed that bigger role. He started in 12 games as a senior and recorded 59 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two interceptions, and two pass breakups. This included 42 quarterback pressures according to statistics from Pro Football Focus. He earned first-team All-Big 12 honors for his efforts.

The 2024 campaign was just a solid bookend on a career that saw him accumulate high numbers. He recorded 224 total tackles in addition to 33.5 tackles for loss. He also managed to record 16.5 sacks, two interceptions, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

Vikings Pass-Rusher Looking To Make Impact

Now, he is looking to make an impact with the Vikings. Although his statistics last season were not the best, it’s easy to see why he is being put into a group of pass-rushers. He has the ability, and he showed it at the collegiate level in a big way. Last season was the first time he was really able to get his feet wet. Now, he will be able to really hone his skills and get comfortable.

It will be interesting to see what type of role he will take next season. He didn’t have a major role last year, but he should be able to really make an impact based on his previous play at the collegiate level.

It’s not as if the Vikings lacked a pass rush last season. As a matter of fact, they were among the top teams in the NFL at getting to the quarterback. They ranked fifth in the league in sacks with 49. Players such as Dallas Turner will be returning, and he was the leading pass-rusher for the team. Turner recorded eight sacks on the year.

In any event, Batty will have a chance to learn from a veteran group and add his skill set to it. He could be a valuable defensive player and give the unit another look defensively. The best part about this is that the Vikings don’t necessarily need to ramp up the pass rush. Rather, they need to maintain it. Batty could help them do that and really make a name for himself.