New Kyler Murray Prediction Could Change Vikings’ Future

The Minnesota Vikings are expected to have a new starting quarterback under center to begin the 2026 NFL season. Kyler Murray is widely anticipated to win the starting job over J.J. McCarthy and Carson Wentz.

Murray, who was originally the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, parted ways with the Arizona Cardinals earlier this offseason. It didn’t take long for him to latch on with the Vikings.

As for Minnesota, the team gave McCarthy a chance last season. The Vikings allowed Sam Darnold to walk away in NFL free agency and handed the keys to the former Michigan standout. Darnold went on to win a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks, while McCarthy struggled to stay healthy and didn’t play great when he was on the field.

With that being said, it was clear that Kevin O’Connell and Minnesota needed a change.

Keeping that in mind, Murray has been hit with a new prediction for the 2026 season. If the prediction comes true, it could change everything about the future for the Vikings.

Vikings’ Kyler Murray Given Head-Turning 2026 Prediction

ESPN analyst Mike Tannenbaum, a former NFL general manager, has predicted that Murray will end up winning the Comeback Player of the Year Award.

Not only did he predict that Murray will win the award, he also predicted that Minnesota will end up winning the NFC North division title.

“Murray steps into an ideal system with coach Kevin O’Connell and receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison,” Tannenbaum wrote. “I think the Vikings can go 11-6, clinch the NFC North and win a playoff game with the former Cardinals QB at the helm.”

If Murray can play at the level that Tannenbaum is suggesting, team success should follow. The Vikings were a talented team last season, but quarterback play held them back. Murray could change that problem immediately this season.

What Should Fans Expect from Kyler Murray?

Throughout his NFL career thus far, Murray has struggled with some injury issues. Last season with the Cardinals, he was only able to play in five games.

When he has been healthy, Murray has shown flashes of the talent and potential that made him the No. 1 overall pick in 2019.

Back in the 2024 season, Murray played in 17 games. He completed 68.8 percent of his pass attempts for 3,851 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Murray also ran for 572 yards and five more scores.

It would be reasonable for fans to expect around that production in 2026. However, his touchdown total should be higher with the supporting cast Minnesota is giving him.

Hopefully, Murray is able to get his career back on track with the Vikings. If that happens, the team will be in a great position this season and potentially for years to come.