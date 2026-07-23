NFL Analyst Identifies the Vikings Player Under the Most Pressure

Minnesota Vikings tight end T. J. Hockenson could be in line to have a big year, and The Athletic’s Alec Lewis seems optimistic about where the tight end could head in 2026.

The tight end can produce at a high level that much is clear. Just take the 2025 season for example. He played in only 15 games, but recorded 51 receptions on 66 targets, for 438 yards and three touchdowns. It was the lowest total of his career, but he still managed to produce at a high level. He missed the final two games of the season with a shoulder injury.

Now, Lewis is predicting this season will be important with a new contract looming.

Critical season forthcoming. Hockenson’s current contract voids after 2026. He is 29 years old. Proving he can produce like he did pre-ACL tear could net another hefty deal.

2025 Season Was Difficult For Vikings Tight End

The 2025 season saw him record 66 receptions for 438 yards and three touchdowns. The tight end was still trying to find that explosiveness he lost following his late-2023 ACL\MCL tear. It showed in some aspects of his play as well. He had a 5.2 average depth of target, which was one of the lower numbers of his career. In addition to not running deeper routes, he also had four drops on 66 targets. This saw him record a 6% drop rate, which was the highest of his career.

In addition, Hockenson was forced to block more. This was a result of inconsistent quarterback play and poor offensive line play. Overall, it was not a good season for a tight end who was one of the most explosive in the NFL at one time.

For his Vikings career, he has recorded 223 receptions for 2,213 yards and eight touchdowns. His best season came in 2023. He had 95 receptions for 960 yards and six touchdowns. He also had a 74.8 catch percentage. To be fair, he recorded the highest catch percentage of his Vikings career at 77.3 in 2025. However, his production was obviously down.

Vikings Tight End Looking To Bounce Back

Now, he is looking to bounce back in a major way. The injuries, in combination with an inconsistent offense, have led him to having a reduced role in some ways. This could be his biggest chance to get a strong season under his belt. If he can stay healthy and show that he can perform with the quarterback under center, then he should be able to land himself that new deal. However, the ACL injury certainly looms large, especially for a player who takes pride in receiving and blocking. How he can move this season, two years removed from injury, is going to be important.

When healthy, Hockenson is a valuable piece of the offense. He showed that explosiveness with the Detroit Lions, and he has the opportunity to show it with the Minnesota Vikings as well. At his peak, he can be a game-changer for any offense. Now, he just has to get back to that. Of course, that is easier said than done, but the Vikings’ offense would undoubtedly benefit from him being healthy, as well as taking on more responsibility in the passing game. This will undoubtedly be a storyline heading into training camp.