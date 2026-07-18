NFL Legend Reveals What Kyler Murray Would Finally Give Vikings

Minnesota Vikings legend Cris Carter is buying stock in quarterback Kyler Murray for one specific reason. He spoke highly of the quarterback in a recent television appearance earlier this week.

Murray was one of the crown jewel moves of the offseason for the Vikings. At the very least, he will bring experience to the quarterback position. He will also bring a veteran voice to a room that needs leadership.

The quarterback signed a one-year $1.3 million contract with the team in March. Before that, he was the franchise quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals. While with the Cardinals, the Vikings were able to best him. He compiled a 1-2 starting record against his current team as a member of the Cardinals organization. The quarterback tallied a total of 986 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and six interceptions in these contests.

Now, Murray will bring an element to the offense that Carter believes the Vikings desperately need.

“I think he will definitely be the starter, but he will bring an ingredient to the Vikings offense that we haven’t had in years, and that’s a guy who is built to run.



…When you look at the top quarterbacks now, every other one is a dual threat. When everything breaks down on third down, you have a guy who can get you a first down. And that’s what Kyler can do.”

Murray Could Be Vikings Running Weapon

Carter might have a point about Murray’s running ability. The quarterback would’ve had four of the last six highest rushing totals by a Vikings quarterback over the past 20 seasons. The 819 yards Murray ran for in 2020 would have topped the list. He would have finished third with 572 rushing yards in 2024, fourth with 544 rushing yards in 2019, and sixth with 423 rushing yards in 2021.

When you look at his body of work and statistics, Murray has shown an ability to run the football. He has 532 carries for 3,186 yards and 32 touchdowns over the course of seven seasons in the NFL. His career-high came in the 2020 season. That 2020 season also was when he had the most rushing touchdowns of his career with 11.

The 2020 season really showcased what he could do as a runner. His career-best single-game performance in terms of rushing the football came that November. He rushed for 160 yards against the Miami Dolphins. That would be his only 100-yard rushing game of the season. However, he was able to show his efficiency in other ways. He recorded two multi-rushing touchdown games, including one against a stout Buffalo Bills defense in Week 10.

Murray Has Larger Role For Vikings

Murray has to prove he can continue to play at that high level. Nevertheless, Carter’s comments do not seem too far off-base. Based on his totals from other seasons, the quarterback can indeed rush the football. This will add another element to a Vikings offense that has stout playmakers. Having a running quarterback will be ideal for a Vikings offense that still needs a bit of a spark.

It will certainly be interesting to see what Murray can do in this offense. His production has taken a bit of a dip in the past couple of seasons. Nevertheless, a change of scenery and a new scheme could do him some good. At least, he will be able to help with the development of J. J. McCarthy. The Vikings will not have to rush McCarthy back from his 2024 meniscus tear. That could be a win in and of itself.

It will be interesting to see what Murray can do in terms of rushing the football. The combination of Murray and the wizardry of Kevin O’Connell could prove to be a match made in heaven for everyone.