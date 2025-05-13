Vikings React to Head-Turning NFL Schedule Decision

While the Minnesota Vikings were road warriors at times last season with a 6-2 mark, playing away takes on a whole life in 2025 for the team.

The Vikings will play two-straight international games this season in Ireland on Sept. 28 and London on Oct. 5. That’s a first in NFL history, and Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell welcomes it.

“I’m certainly looking at this as a genuine, great opportunity. It’s one thing to play in some of these international opportunities that the NFL has done such a great job of putting together, but to be the first, to be the first in such a wonderful place like Dublin and with such a great sports culture already, a great venue in Croke Park and 82,000-plus,” O’Connell told international reporters via Vikings.com on Tuesday.

“When you think about opportunities to play in unique atmospheres and environments that are experiences for your players, what better way to do that than to play in Dublin for the first time in the regular season, which is a big deal to us,” he added.

Minnesota will first play the Pittsburgh Steelers the first-ever Ireland NFL game. Then, the Vikings face the Cleveland Browns in London. The Vikings will be the away team for both international games.

“The two-game trip gives us an unbelievable opportunity to take our team on the road, get away from a lot of the day-to-day things that may be pulling players in any other direction. It feels almost like a training camp,” O’Connell said.

“It feels almost like a trip to allow us to come together closer than ever, build our team camaraderie and culture even stronger, which has been such a strong asset to us over three years here,” he added.

Vikings Owner Happy With Ireland Trip

Vikings owner Mark Wilf relishes the fact that the Vikings will play in Dublin for the first time. Ireland has only had college football games prior to the NFL’s first trip to Dublin this year.

“Playing in Ireland’s first-ever NFL game is an opportunity to introduce new fans to the Minnesota Vikings and help the league continue to make the game of football more accessible globally,” Wilf said. “To do so against a storied franchise like the Pittsburgh Steelers adds a unique challenge that makes this even more special. We are honored to be selected for this historic game and will be anxious to see what promises to be an electric game day environment in Croke Park.”

London Feels Like Home for Vikings

London, of course, is a much more familiar site for the Vikings than Ireland. Minnesota beat the New York Jets in London last season, and it’s been the only international site for the Vikings in three previous games.

The Vikings’ first London game in 2013 consisted of a 34-27 win against the Steelers, and Minnesota also defeated the Browns, 33-16, for their 2017 London game. Minnesota also beat the New Orleans Saints 28-25 for their 2022 London tilt.

“Our experiences in London have always been memorable, so to return in 2025 as the first team to play in back-to-back international games in different countries was something we could not pass up,” Wilf said. “UK fans have a history of showing up and embracing the Minnesota Vikings, creating what often feels like a homefield environment, and we are hopeful that is what we see again in 2025.”

The Vikings will play their first three games in the U.S. before the two-straight weeks overseas. When the bye week will land hasn’t been announced yet.

That will come with the rest of the NFL’s schedule release on Wednesday. Besides the usual NFC North schedule, the Vikings will host the Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles, and Washington Commanders. Other road games included the Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Giants, and Seattle Seahawks.