Vikings Veteran QB’s Spot on Notice, Insider Says

Vikings quarterbacks Nick Mullens (left) and Sam Darnold (right)

Minnesota Vikings backup quarterback Nick Mullens has shined in his limited playing time behind Sam Darnold, converting two third-down throws after coming in cold midgame this season.

However, if the Vikings needed an emergency starter, Mullens may not be the answer.

Minnesota Star Tribune beat reporter Andrew Krammer said that “behind the scenes,” the Vikings like Brett Rypien, adding that he does not consider Mullens a “shoo-in” to step up if Darnold misses a game.

“I do think, from what we’ve heard behind the scenes, it is not a shoo-in that Nick Mullens is the next guy up,” Krammer said on the “Access Vikings” podcast, adding that Rypien has impressed since arriving in September. “They’ve been so impressed with him at times that he’s made them think and consider about their pecking order.”

Daniel Jones is also in consideration. Jones, currently on the practice squad, was seen on the Vikings’ sidelines with a headset, taking in his crash course on the team’s system after arriving a week ago. If Jones can reach a certain level of competence in the offense, he could be QB2 come the playoffs.

“If they needed a must-win game and somehow Sam’s not available, I wouldn’t be shocked [by Jones],” Krammer added.

Vikings Open to Embracing Unknown After Seeing Enough From Mullens in 2023

The Vikings’ keeping their options open if Darnold had to miss a game makes sense.

While Kevin O’Connell has shown unwavering trust in Mullens to make a pair of clutch plays on third down this season, Mullens’ larger body of work would be tough for Minnesota to stomach.

Mullens threw caution to the wind in three starts in place of Kirk Cousins last year. He averaged a gaudy 369 yards passing in those games but also threw eight interceptions to seven touchdowns.

The presence of a better running game this season could help to reel in Mullens.

However, there’s only so much gunslinger that can be coached out of the Southern Miss product who modeled his game after fellow alumnus Brett Favre.

Vikings Hope to Have Daniel Jones Fill the Sam Darnold Role in 2025

The Vikings are becoming a haven for quarterback restoration with their work in helping Darnold revive his career.

Signing the 27-year-old quarterback to a one-year, $10 million deal in March, Minnesota has gotten immense value from that contract. Darnold is expected to garner a multi-year contract worth north of $30 million a season in next year’s free agency.

He arrived to the Vikings as a quarterback with starting experience who Minnesota was comfortable playing if J.J. McCarthy needed more time to develop.

Jones could serve that same role next season with McCarthy coming back from knee surgery.

“I do think with Daniel Jones, this was not just about ‘let’s get a quarterback in the building and try to develop him,’ ” Krammer said. “This was a calculated move seemingly for 2025. ‘Let’s get a future free-agent QB in the building and try to sell him on staying here for next year.’ “