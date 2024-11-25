Vikings Playmaker, Cut on His Birthday, Has Hilarious Reaction

Minnesota Vikings tight end Nick Muse got quite the surprise for his 26th birthday — being cut by his team of two years.

At 7:30 a.m., the Vikings’ media team posted to its socials to wish Muse a happy birthday. Eight hours later, they had to break the bad news.

A 2022 seventh-round pick, Muse took the news in stride as the team’s fourth-string tight end. Primarily a practice-squad player, Muse is accustomed to the roster reshuffling as a bubble player.

He was activated to the 53-man roster in Week 12 with starting tight end Josh Oliver out with an ankle injury. Muse played six offensive snaps and 16 plays on special teams.

The move is purely procedural as the Vikings plan to re-sign Muse, who to the practice squad once he clears waivers on Tuesday.

However, Muse was largely amused with the coincidence and potentially historic move of being cut on his birthday. His brother, Tanner Muse, a linebacker with the Jacksonville Jaguars, was cut by the Las Vegas Raiders on his birthday in 2020.

“Look at that. You know what they call that, they call that NFL history. How many times has two brothers both get cut on their birthdays that’s pretty sick to me,” Muse said jokingly in a video on X (formerly Twitter). I mean it’s the wrong side of NFL history, but hey, you win some you lose some. ‘Preciate the happy birthday messages and, we vibe.”

Vikings Lose Akayleb Evans to Panthers

A more consequential roster move this week came with the release of fellow 2022 draftee Akayleb Evans.

The Vikings released Evans on Saturday, November 23, to make room for Muse.

Minnesota Star Tribune beat reporter Ben Goessling said that the Vikings did not expect Evans to clear waivers in response to the Carolina Panthers claiming him on November 25.

“Akayleb Evans is gone, after the Vikings waived him on Saturday,” Goeslsing wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “A source said then that Evans likely wouldn’t make it through waivers; he’s officially with a new team.”

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound cornerback seemed to be the prototype for Brian Flores’ ideal cornerback.

However, after being benched twice in the final three games of the 2023 season, Evans was on thin ice.

Evans did not put forth a convincing performance that he could start, prompting the Vikings to sign veteran Stephon Gilmore late in training camp.

Evans played just three defensive snaps all season before his release.

Nick Muse Waiver a Good Sign for Vikings Getting Josh Oliver Back

The Vikings waiving Muse is a sign that they expect Josh Oliver to return for Week 13.

The team’s top run-blocking tight end, Oliver also shined as a pass-catcher throughout this season.

In 10 games played, Oliver has reset career-highs with 216 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

T.J. Hockenson had a breakout game with Oliver out of the lineup in Week 12. He caught 7 of 9 targets for 114 yards in a 30-27 win over the Chicago Bears.

The Vikings offense should benefit moving forward with Oliver back as an asset to the running game and another pass-catching threat opposite of Hockenson.