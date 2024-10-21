Vikings Release Former 1st-Round WR in Position Shakeup

The Minnesota Vikings released former first-round pick N’Keal Harry from their practice squad on October 21 to make room for a pair of practice-squad signings, wide receiver Trishton Jackson and linebacker Calvin Munson.

The 32nd overall pick by the New England Patriots in the 2019 draft, Harry signed with the Vikings in 2023 and spent time on the active roster and practice squad. The former Arizona State wide receiver converted to tight end in the offseason for security at the position. He played in nine games for the Vikings but had not seen a target in the regular season.

With T.J. Hockenson‘s return from a torn ACL on the horizon, Minnesota has less need for depth at tight end and opted to bolster other positions.

Linebacker is an area of concern with starter Blake Cashman missing from the starting defense in the Vikings’ 31-29 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 7.

An eighth-year veteran, Munson has appeared in 51 games and made seven starts in his career, recording 89 tackles, six for loss, 2.0 sacks and a forced fumble. He played under Brian Flores in 2018 with the Patriots and followed his coordinator to the Miami Dolphins, where he played for all three seasons of Flores’ tenure. Munson has bounced between the two teams for the past two seasons.

Jackson joined the Vikings in 2021 and has remained a staple contributor between the 53-man roster and practice squad. He made the initial 53-man roster this season but was waived on October 19 with the hope he could be re-signed to the practice squad.

Vikings Approaching Deadline for T.J. Hockenson

Since activating Hockenson’s return to practice window on October 2, the Vikings have remained patient with the Pro Bowl tight end’s 2024 debut.

He sat in Week 7’s loss to his former team but must be activated to the 53-man roster by Thursday, October 24 or be placed on the season-ending injured reserve list.

The short week may have played a factor in Hockenson’s availability against the Lions. Minnesota may want him to have a full week of recovery after his debut, which could come against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football.

Regardless if he plays or not, the Vikings must activate him to the 53-man roster.

Dalton Risner Puts Pressure on Vikings to Bench Ed Ingram

Another roster elevation to look out for this week is Dalton Risner‘s return. His practice window opened last week on October 14, making him available to rejoin the roster in the following 21-day window.

His return comes with pressure mounting for Minnesota to bench right guard Ed Ingram after the third-year guard has failed to take another step in his career.

Once Risner is deemed ready to play, the Vikings will have to address his role and Ingram’s struggles with a viable replacement returning to the roster.

Last year, Minnesota signed Risner midseason after poor guard play at both spots prompted a competition that sent former second-round pick Ezra Cleveland to the Jacksonville Jaguars at the trade deadline.