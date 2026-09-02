Vikings GM Issues Fresh Harrison Smith Update Before Week 1

The Minnesota Vikings are inching closer to their Week 1 game against the Green Bay Packers. Nonetheless, the question will be whether the team will have Harrison Smith for their two crucial NFC North matchups to start the season, with the Vikings also facing the Chicago Bears in Week 2.

For now, Minnesota has let Smith take all the time he needs to decide, as the process has gone through OTAs, minicamp, training camp, and the preseason. Still, it doesn’t appear that the Vikings are urging the veteran safety to decide, with the 2026 campaign now just days away from starting on Sept. 13.

On Sept. 2, Vikings general manager Nolan Teasley addressed the media and was asked about the status of the Smith situation.

“I know that KO and him have a unique relationship and they keep in touch,” Teasley told reporters. “I’ve always had a high level of respect for the player; I’ve heard great things about the person. I’ve never met him formally, but yeah, high level of respect for what he’s done in this league.”

Moreover, Teasley responded to a question about whether he would like to have Smith back to further bolster their defense.

“I mean, that’s really up to Harrison ultimately, but we’re always open to adding good football players,” Teasley added.

Last season, Smith showed that he can still produce despite being in his late 30s. He was out on the field for 793 total snaps, leading to a 68.9 defensive grade.

Furthermore, the Vikings veteran allowed an 81.0 passer rating when targeted by opposing quarterbacks. Smith surrendered 21 receptions in coverage and also contributed 42 solo tackles in run support and open-field situations.

Vikings Like Their Safety Situation Even With Harrison Smith

Nonetheless, whether or not Smith returns for another season, Teasley is confident in the safeties and believes they can fill the veteran’s shoes if he decides to retire.

“I think it’s one of our deeper positions,” Teasley added. “You’re really excited. We all saw Jacob Thomas play. It was good to see Jakobe Thomas come back into the Denver game. Theo, I can go on and on. And then Josh Metellus. It’s a good room, but we’re always going to look to add good football players.”

Ben Leber Confident Harrison Smith Will Be Back

While Smith’s return status remains uncertain, any concerns about whether the veteran will be back might be eased by how confident former Vikings linebacker Ben Leber sounds when talking about the situation.

“At this point, we never really know,” Leber said on the Sept. 1 edition of “Sound the Horn.” “I’m 100 percent certain he’s going to come back. I just am. There’s too much dialogue. There’s not enough people saying that he’s not going to do it.

“I feel like with a rumor as strong as this, with all of the connections that he has, with all the conversations people are supposedly having with this guy, the number of times that he’s been in town throughout the summer having conversations, getting together with people, it just seems like it’s a foregone conclusion that he’s going to come back.

“So, I’m 100 percent certain he’s going to come back. I’d be shocked if he didn’t. Now, the timing of it obviously is debatable.”