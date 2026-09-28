Vikings GM Gets Blunt on J.J. McCarthy Trade to Giants

The Minnesota Vikings traded J.J. McCarthy to the New York Giants for a 2027 fifth-round draft pick. As a result, this gives McCarthy a fresh start behind Jameis Winston as QB2 for the Giants after the season-ending injury to starter Jaxson Dart.

McCarthy will be coached in New York by the brother of his former Michigan Wolverines head coach, John Harbaugh, so it will be interesting to see whether he can find success there as he did alongside Jim Harbaugh in college.

It will be up to McCarthy to grasp the Giants’ offense, and if Winston continues to be ineffective on the field, the former Vikings QB could see the field soon. On Sept. 28, Vikings general manager Nolan Teasley spoke with the media and shared a candid message as to why this trade happened.

“There’s a responsibility to make decisions that we believe are in the best interests of the organization, and sometimes those decisions aren’t easy, but you just have to recognize when a different situation or a new opportunity presents itself that has the opportunity to create better outcomes,” Teasley told reporters at his press conference.

“When the situation with the Giants presented itself, we spoke internally — that’s coaches, myself, the personnel staff, ownership, everyone together — in terms of where we are and in terms of our roster, where it is currently. That includes the quarterback room and what we might want to do in the future, moving forward, and ultimately, we came to the conclusion that this was the best path forward and the best decision for the Minnesota Vikings.”

Vikings QB Situation Allowed for J.J. McCarthy Trade to Happen

Another reason Minnesota felt comfortable trading McCarthy to the Giants was their QB depth at the moment. Kyler Murray showed some positive signs in the Week 3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as he looks to improve in the system of head coach Kevin O’Connell.

Meanwhile, Carson Wentz showed that as the backup, he can step in and win games for the Vikings. As a result, their QB situation likely allowed Teasley to listen to offers and, if the right one came, accept.

“A lot of belief in the entire quarterback room,” Teasley added. “We’ve spoken to that from the beginning, that the goal was to build a deep, competitive room. We’ve spoken about Kyler’s potential in this offense. Still looking forward to that coming to fruition, and took some steps forward in that regard [on Sept. 27].

“Carson’s ability to step in and win football games, and that’s been proven, and then the other part of this is Max [Brosmer’s] development, and that continues to be really important to us as well. So all of those things collectively allowed us to move forward with this. We still have a ton of respect for J.J. Appreciate his professionalism since I’ve been in this building.”

Nolan Teasley Believes J.J. McCarthy Can Succeed in New York

Moreover, Teasley noted that McCarthy has the opportunity to find success in New York even though the situation didn’t work out in Minnesota.

“Even within this situation specifically, sitting down and talking with him this morning, he’s a pro,” Teasley said. “[McCarthy is] a great young man. He’s a good person.

“He’s a great teammate, and I continue to believe that his story is not written in this league and that he has potential to continue to grow and develop and make a difference in the National Football League, and that’s really why I think you saw another team value him and have interest in bringing him on board.”