Vikings Add Patriots SB Champ, Ex-Seahawks RB to Active Roster for Packers Game

Kevin O’Connell and the Minnesota Vikings are turning to Pro Bo Kyle Van Noy and running back DeeJay Dallas.

“The Vikings on Saturday announced the elevations of outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy and running back DeeJay Dallas ahead of hosting the Packers to open the 2026 regular season,” MinnesotaVikings.com’s Craig Peters wrote on September 12.

Peters added, “Van Noy and Dallas joined Minnesota’s practice squad on Sept. 2 and are poised to make their debuts in Purple on Sunday.”

The Vikings will take on the Green Bay Packers in the afternoon window in Week 1.

Vikings Elevate Kyle Van Noy, DeeJay Dallas for Packers Game

Van Noy, 35, started 13 games for the Baltimore Ravens last season, and he is reunited with defensive coordinator Brian Flores and fellow linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel on the Vikings.

Still, he figures to rotate in behind Van Ginkel and 2024 first-round pick Dallas Turner.

Van Noy, 35, is entering his 13th NFL season. The 2014 second-round pick of Detroit has started 115 of 173 regular-season games for the Lions, Patriots, Dolphins, Chargers and Ravens,” Peters noted of the former Lions second-round pick (2014), adding, “Van Noy has totaled 561 tackles, including 74 for losses and 57 sacks.

Dallas, who turns 28 this month, has bounced around the league, too. He spent the 2025 season with the Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars.

He began his career as a fourth-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks.

Dallas has rushed for 538 yards and 4 touchdowns on 124 carries. He also has a 64-407-2 line as a pass-catcher out of the backfield. He joins rookie Demond Claiborne behind co-starters Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason in the Vikings’ RB group for the Packers game.

Dallas is also a special teams contributor. He has extensive experience in the return game in his career in the punt and kick return phases.

That makes him a valuable player to have at the bottom of the depth chart on game days.