Vikings Add Triple-Threat Former Browns, Seahawks Playmakers Before Bears Game

Head coach Kevin O’Connell and the Minnesota Vikings have shaken up their roster, and it is good news for veteran running backs DeeJay Dallas and Jerome Ford.

A former fourth-round pick (144th overall) of the Seattle Seahawks in 2020, Dallas has also had stints with the Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, and Jacksonville Jaguars. He initially signed with the Vikings’ practice squad on September 2.

He was elevated to the Vikings’ active roster for Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers.

Dallas caught one pass for 1 yard in his Vikings debut in a 39-22 come-from-behind victory over the Green Bay Packers. Now, he will try to help them beat the Chicago Bears in Week 2.

The Vikings showed interest in Ford, a former fifth-round pick (156th) of the Cleveland Browns in 2022, on Tuesday. Now, he joins a group that includes Pro Bowler Aaron Jones and rookie Demond Claiborne, a sixth-rounder at 198th overall in 2026, on the 53-man roster.

Vikings Add 7,129 All-Purpose Yards Between DeeJay Dallas & Jerome Ford

Both new Vikings, Dallas and Ford, have contributed on offense and special teams in their careers, combining for 7,129 all-purpose yards.

Dallas has rushed for 538 yards and 4 touchdowns on 124 carries. He also has 408 yards and 3 TDs on 65 receptions. Additionally, he has tallied 2,624 yards combined on punts and kick returns since entering the league.

Ford has been more productive in a traditional runner’s role.

He has 1,463 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns on 340 carries, tacking on a 107-647-5 line as a receiver, and 1,405 as a kick returner. He has never returned a punt at this level.

Week 2 is set up to be a good week for the Vikings’ backfield. The Bears allowed the fourth-most yards per carry in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers in a 59-37 win. Keeping the ball on the ground will take advantage of that and limit the Bears’ explosive offense.