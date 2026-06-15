Vikings Get Strong Words About ‘At Risk’ Champion QB Amid Trade Speculation

Kevin O’Connell and the Minnesota Vikings have created a situation that they hope resolves their quarterback quandary. However, significant questions about what happens with either J.J. McCarthy or Kyler Murray if and when the Vikings choose one over the other.

For McCarthy, the writing may be on the wall.

His fall from hand-picked quarterback of the future to being the underdog as the incumbent may have already set the stage for an ominous prediction to come true.

J.J. McCarthy’s Fall With Vikings Predicted to Continue

CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan argued that McCarthy may have played his last down with the Vikings after their decision to allow Sam Darnold to leave in free agency in 2025 “blew up” in their face.

Sullivan noted McCarthy “ranked as arguably the worst” starting QB in 2025.

Darnold led the Seattle Seahawks to the Super Bowl, while McCarthy is “at risk” as his fall from grace was seemingly cemented when the Vikings signed Murray, a two-time Pro Bowler.

“The Vikings brought in legitimate competition in Murray this offseason, and the veteran appears to have the inside track to winning the job. With Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, the general manager who selected McCarthy, fired earlier this offseason, arguably McCarthy’s biggest supporter is no longer in the building,” Sullivan wrote, arguing why McCarthy could be a “bust” before providing a counterpoint.

“Murray has hardly been an ironman in recent seasons, which could give McCarthy an avenue toward becoming the Vikings’ starter in 2026 and proving himself. He is only 23 and went 4-0 over his final four games last season.”

Despite the silver-lining, Sullivan predicted McCarthy will be a “bust.”

McCarthy threw for 1,632 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions on 57.6% completion for the Vikings in 2025.

J.J. McCarthy Continues to Face Trade Speculation

McCarthy navigated speculation that he could request a trade from the Vikings should Murray be named the starter, but it could be Minnesota’s decision.

“It seems unlikely that Carson Wentz re-signed with the Vikings to be the third-string quarterback this season, or that Kyler Murray signed with the Vikings to be the second-string QB,” Pioneer Press’ Charley Walters wrote on June 13. “Curiously, a few weeks ago, during the rookie mini-camp, the Vikings brought in former Dallas–Baltimore QB Cooper Rush for a tryout.

“Depending on training camp performances, if the Vikings were to get a decent offer — say a third-round draft pick — for QB J.J. McCarthy, it wouldn’t be surprising if Minnesota starts the season with Murray, Wentz and perhaps Rush as its top three QBs.”

Rush turns 33 in November and is a career backup, albeit one who is 9-7 as a starter.

Adding Rush, if the Vikings do that, would not be replacing McCarthy so much as finding a more suitable depth option. The Vikings still have 2024 undrafted free agent Max Brosmer, too.

McCarthy, a CFP national champion in his final season at Michigan, entered the league with questions about his ceiling as a passer. He still faces the same uncertainty, now with his future with the Vikings possibly hanging in the balance.