Vikings Will Face NY Giants’ All-Pro as Jaxson Dart’s Status Remains Fuzzy

Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell has already confirmed that he will play many of the starters this weekend against the New York Giants, including newly crowned QB1 Kyler Murray.

And while Giants coach John Harbaugh stayed mum on some players, he made clear that wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will suit up against the Vikings on Saturday.

“I’m looking forward to seeing him play,” Harbaugh said. “He’s looked good. He’s in shape. He’s taking every rep he’s supposed to take in practice. He’s getting stronger. I feel like he’s getting stronger every day. He’s in a good place.”

Jameis Winston is Looking Forward to Odell Beckham Torching the Viking Defense

After a bit of a hiatus away from football, Beckham is now back with the team that drafted him in 2014. Now at 33, he’s far from the player he was when he first suited up for the Giants, but the Vikings may have their hands full with the former star. Giants backup quarterback Jameis Winston said he’s looking forward to seeing the veteran receiver take flight against the Vikings.

“I can’t wait to hear the fans yell when he runs out there and catches a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings in MetLife Stadium,” Winston said. “I think that is going to be one of the loudest roars…I just cannot even imagine just the anticipation that our fans have.”

The Vikings secondary will get a nice first test going against the former All-Pro. And though Beckham will certainly see the field against the Vikings, Harbaugh refused to speak on his decision for starting quarterback Jaxson Dart.

“That’s a good question I’m gonna have to dodge,” Harbaugh said about Dart’s status for Saturday.

Nolan Teasley Opens Up on Kyler Murray Getting Named the Starter

Meanwhile, the Vikings newest starter will get some run in the first preseason game, and general manager Nolan Teasley spoke on what excites him most about Kyler Murray.

“You’re really excited about the direction that he can go and the intricacies of the system, being a wide-zone scheme that is going to implement some keepers and use his athleticism, get him outside of the pocket,” Teasley said on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

“That puts the defense in conflict. So yeah, I’m just really excited about the direction that we’re headed…Learning Kyler as the starter, what he does well, what he’s comfortable with and being able to focus in that regard, then allow that timing element with whether it’s [Justin Jefferson] or T.J. Hockenson and Jordan Addison and all the skill players that he’ll be surrounded with.”

The Vikings will now have a full month to ramp Murray up to full speed after he split reps with J.J. McCarthy for most of the summer. How much he plays in the preseason remains to be seen, but surely O’Connell and the Vikings will try to make up for some lost time by getting him some significant action.

The Vikings will take on the Giants this Saturday at noon central, and it will be the first look at Murray in purple.