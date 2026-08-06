Vikings Owner Puts Team on Notice With Latest Comments

Minnesota Vikings co-owner\president Mark Wilf talked about several topics during his meeting with the media on Wednesday afternoon. One of the statements he made spoke in terms of job security, and it is a relevant discussion as the Vikings enter a highly anticipated 2026 season.

The Vikings have not won a playoff game since the 2019 season. Perhaps unexpectedly, that has left fans antsy, particularly when the franchise has a long history of playoff berths and postseason appearances. The pressure is on coach Kevin O’Connell to deliver a playoff win sooner rather than later. With that being said, Wilf talked about having patience, but also being mindful of where things stand. ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reported this.

“We try to be patient as an ownership, and that we know [leads to] ultimate success,” he said. “But of course, patience isn’t infinite. We understand that, but I feel really good about the direction of this football club and we’re going to get to those benchmarks.”

Vikings Lack Playoff Success Under O’ Connell

The Vikings have had an extremely difficult playoff history under O’Connell. It began in 2022. That year, they lost the NFC wild card game to the New York Giants by a 31-24 margin. This was viewed as an upset for the Giants. The Vikings finished 13-4 that year and were the third seed playing at home. Nevertheless, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was able to lead his team to victory.

The 2024 season also led to a playoff defeat. This time around, O’Connell won the Associated Press Coach of the Year Award. The Vikings finished 14-3 in the regular season, after missing the postseason the previous year. However, the Rams were victorious by a 27-9 margin in what was a game many Vikings fans would like to forget. It was yet another frustrating loss for an organization that looked like it was ready to make a deep playoff run.

Last season was a bit of a struggle. The Vikings went 9-8 and were just short of a wildcard berth. The team gave hope to Vikings fans late in the season last year. The organization started 4-8 to begin the year. However, they would rally at the end of the year. This included winning five straight games to end the season. Nevertheless, it was not enough to keep them from missing the playoffs.

Vikings Coach Has Positive Trends

It’s much too early to say that O’Connell is on the hot seat. After all, he signed a contract extension that lasts until the 2029 season. He also holds the highest regular-season win percentage with a .632 mark. The foundation for the Vikings is set, and they have had a measure of success. Granted, the “every other year” playoff trend is not necessarily the best place to be in. However, the Vikings have a form of stability.

Winning cures all, and a playoff win would be massive for the Vikings and O’Connell himself. The organization has not had a playoff win since January 5, 2020, when they defeated the New Orleans Saints by a 26-20 margin in overtime. Since then, the Vikings organization has seen the organization go in a different direction.

The Vikings have the talent to facilitate playoff success. Now, it’s about winning. The Wilfs believe in O’Connell, but the pressure is undoubtedly