Christian Watson Issues Clear Harrison Smith Message Before Vikings Game

The Minnesota Vikings defense received a major boost this past weekend as Harrison Smith returned on a one-year contract. Moreover, the reported contract is worth $12.25 million, with a maximum value of $16.25 million, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

Minnesota will have its QB on defense relaying what defensive coordinator Brian Flores wants the unit to do. Smith also showed last season that he has plenty of football left in the tank.

The Vikings’ veteran safety played 793 snaps, resulting in a 68.9 defensive grade. Furthermore, the Vikings veteran allowed an 81.0 passer rating when targeted by opposing quarterbacks. Smith surrendered 21 receptions in coverage and also contributed 42 solo tackles in run support and open-field situations.

Ahead of the Week 1 matchup with the Vikings, Green Bay Packers wideout Christian Watson spoke about facing Minnesota’s defense with Smith back in the secondary again.

“I respect everything that he’s done in his career,” Smith told reporters on Sept. 7. “He’s been a great player for them. So, I mean, he’s definitely going to bring a different vibe to that defense for sure. But I mean, I think regardless of who was out there, I think we’re going to approach it the same way…

“[The Vikings defense] run a lot of different things. They try to disguise and do a lot of exotic-looking stuff. So we just got to be able to handle that well and execute whatever plan we have in place for it.”

Christian Watson on Starting New Season Facing the Vikings

Watson also noted his feelings on opening the 2026 season with an NFC North rival.

“It’s the best way we can start the season,” Watson noted. “It’s a big opportunity for us, so we got to start the season off right. I guess when you know what it’s like playing Minnesota and the defense they bring, how much emphasis has it been on just matching that intensity and really just being ready to play.”

Furthermore, the Packers wideout isn’t downplaying how important the matchup against the Vikings is, as both teams want the win not just to get off to a 1-0 start, but to gain an early advantage in the race for the division title.

“Coach always says it’s a two-point swing in terms of the wins and losses for our division,” Watson added. “So to be able to start the season off with an NFC North rival and obviously get a chance to start on top in the division will be big time for us.”

Matt LaFleur on Harrison Smith’s Return

Watson wasn’t the only Packer on Sept. 7 to talk about the return of Smith to the Vikings defense. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur shared his thoughts on now needing to prepare his team with the veteran safety in mind.

“That guy, I kind of refer to him as the straw that stirs the drink,” LaFleur told reporters on Sept. 7. “He’s out there, his command, his ability to get them in and out of calls, it shows up all over tape.

“But I also think they’ve got a lot of smart players, and you can see because that scheme presents a lot of different challenges. And so I think the only way to do it is you better have some guys that can handle all of it, and they do a really good job with that.”