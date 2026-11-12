Packers’ Jordan Love Gets Blunt on Facing Vikings Defense in Week 10

The Minnesota Vikings defense made life difficult for Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love in Week 1, and they’ll be looking to replicate that performance in Week 11 on Nov. 15 at Lambeau Field.

In the Vikings’ Week 1 win over the Packers, the Minnesota defense sacked Love four times and picked him off once as he recorded an 88.1 QB passer rating. Nonetheless, Love hopes that this second go-around against defensive coordinator Brian Flores will be different.

On Nov. 11, Love spoke to reporters about facing Flores’ defense. While the Packers can prepare for Minnesota by studying film and anticipating different looks, they still don’t know exactly what the Vikings will throw at them on game day.

“I think it’s never easy going against this defense,” Love told the media. “Obviously, in Week 1, you don’t know what they’re going to bring because you’re looking at film from last year. Then you play them in Week 10, and you’ve got a bunch of film to watch and a bunch of different looks. So it’s always a challenge.

“I think every week is a new test for them, and there’s so much different stuff you have to prepare for. Who knows if they’ll do that in the game? You have an idea of what they’re going to do.”

Packers Offense Must Worry About What It Can Control

Love also shared what the team needs to do on its end to prepare for the unknown, as Green Bay looks to focus on what it can control rather than worry about what the Vikings’ defense might throw at them.

“We’ve played them a lot, but obviously, it comes down to trying to see as many looks as possible throughout the week, trusting our rules, being able to communicate through all these different looks protection-wise, and just making sure we don’t have free runners,” Love added. “But I don’t think it ever gets easier playing these guys.”

Kirk Cousins on Playing at Lambeau Field as Vikings QB Again

Meanwhile, for the Vikings, if Kirk Cousins does start against the Packers, it will probably be an emotional moment for him. The last time Cousins played for Minnesota was against the Packers, where he tore his Achilles at Lambeau Field in 2023.

On Nov. 11, Cousins spoke to the media and was asked about returning to Lambeau Field, where he suffered his Achilles tear the last time he was in a Vikings uniform.

“Certainly a special place to play,” Cousins told reporters. “It means a lot to play at Lambeau Field, no matter what the circumstances. Knowing that was where I was carted off and had thoughts of, is this my last game? Is this my last game as a Viking? To be back there wearing the purple and gold has meaning, but you have to go make it mean something with the way you play.”

Cousins will be looking to carry over the production he had with the Las Vegas Raiders after his trade to Minnesota, where he had a passer rating of 97.1 with 2,340 yards, 20 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in nine games this season, per StatMuse.