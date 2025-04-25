Vikings Legend Adrian Peterson Arrested on Impaired Driving Charge: Report

Police arrested former Minnesota Vikings star Adrian Peterson on suspicion of driving while impaired following an appearance at the team’s draft party. Law enforcement booked Peterson around 5:15 a.m. on one misdemeanor count of driving while impaired.

“Former Minnesota Viking Adrian Peterson was booked into a Twin Cities jail Friday on an allegation of driving while impaired,” the Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh and Ben Goessling wrote on April 25. “Hennepin County jail records show the 40-year-old former star running back was booked about 5:15 a.m. by the State Patrol on a misdemeanor count of fourth-degree driving while impaired and remains in custody.”

“The Minnesota Star Tribune has reached out to the patrol for further details about his arrest including whether Peterson was allegedly impaired by drugs or alcohol.”

ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reported that Peterson had posted bond a few hours later.

The Vikings made Peterson, 40, the No. 7 overall pick of the 2007 draft.

He spent 10 seasons in Minnesota, leading the league in rushing yards three times and rushing TDs twice. He finished his career in 2021, having suited up for six teams in five seasons after leaving the Vikings. He is due in court in Minneapolis on May 9, per Seifert.

Adrian Peterson’s Latest Run-In With Law Ties Back to Vikings

This incident is the latest in a slew of legal woes for Peterson that date back to the seven-time Pro Bowler’s playing career.

In 2014, the NFL suspended Peterson indefinitely after the season opener amid concerns of domestic abuse involving his then-four-year-old son. Authorities accused the running back of using a switch to discipline the child, per Molly Bloom for MPR News in November of that year.

Peterson pleaded that charge down to misdemeanor reckless assault.

Police arrested Peterson on suspicion of domestic violence in 2022. This was after he and his wife, Ashley, had an altercation.

The former Vikings star “grabbed her wedding ring and scratched her finger,” per ESPN’s John Keim in February 2022. Keim reported that Ashley Peterson called the ordeal a “verbal altercation.” The family called it a “private misunderstanding” in a prepared statement.

Play

Ashley Peterson did not press charges.

Adrian Peterson agreed to attend 20 domestic violence and alcohol counseling sessions instead of further prosecution.

In 2024, Peterson claimed that a memorabilia firm he worked with had unlawfully seized several items he had made off-limits. The company put them up for auction without his permission. He called claims that he was selling the items a “false story.”

“I want to clarify recent rumors and media reports,” Peterson said in a post on X in February 2024 that has since been deleted. “An estate sale company, without my authorization, included some of my trophies in a sale despite my instructions to leave personal items untouched. I did not authorize the sale of any of my trophies, and I will be taking legal action.”

Peterson’s is not the only Vikings-related legal issue this offseason.

Vikings WR Jordan Addison Gets Next Steps in Ongoing Legal Battle

Like Peterson, current Vikings star Jordan Addison is a former first-round pick. Police arrested Addison outside of Los Angeles International Airport in 2024 after finding him asleep in his car.

That case is also ongoing.

“A pretrial conference was held Thursday in Los Angeles County Superior Court as part of Vikings WR Jordan Addison’s DUI citation from last summer, per online records,” Seifert reported on X on April 10. “His next scheduled court date is set for May 12. He pleaded not guilty last December.”

Play

Addison was the No. 23 pick in his class. Minnesota police cited Addison for speeding shortly after the Vikings selected him. He went on to have a record-breaking rookie campaign.