Vikings Get Bad News on Ideal $36 Million Free-Agent Target

The Minnesota Vikings need help in the trenches.

Three of the Vikings’ top four defensive tackles — Jonathan Bullard, Jerry Tillery and Jihad Ward — are unrestricted free agents this upcoming offseason. The trio helped Minnesota allow the second-fewest rushing yards in the NFL last season — but the Vikings need more from their defensive line from a pass-rush perspective.

Philadelphia Eagles star Milton Williams seemed like an ideal target in free agency — but that was before a blowout performance over the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Williams accounted for two of the Eagles’ sacks on Patrick Mahomes in a dominant 40-22 victory. Philadelphia’s defense proved the model for stopping the best quarterback in the NFL is to have a dominant defensive front that can create pressure.

And that’s going to come at a cost.

Sports Illustrated’s Will Ragatz predicted that Williams’ value in free agency skyrocketed after the Super Bowl and he could prove difficult to sign.

“Fans who may not have known much about Williams — who has been overshadowed by Jalen Carter at his position — learned quite a bit… the former third-round pick out of Louisiana Tech had PFF’s No. 2 pass-rushing grade among DTs this season, behind only Chris Jones, and that skill set was on full display at the Superdome,” Ragatz wrote.

“If the Vikings want Milton Williams, they’ll have to pay up for his services. has him projected for a three-year, $36 million deal, but that estimate can be completely ripped up. He’s going to make more like $20 million per year on the open market. And even at that price point, I think it’s still very much worth it for Minnesota. He’s a rare athlete and game-wrecker who turns 26 next month and might only be getting better.”

Vikings Pursued Top-of-the-Market Defensive Tackle Last Offseason

The Vikings’ desire for a game-breaking defensive tackle goes beyond this offseason.

Last year, Minnesota was in on Christian Wilkins, who The Athletic’s Alec Lewis reported was a “top priority” in free agency.

The Vikings were outbid by the Las Vegas Raiders, who signed Wilkins to a massive four-year, $110 million deal worth $27.5 million annually.

Minnesota changed course, using the majority of its cap space to sign Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel — both of whom made the Pro Bowl in their first year in Brian Flores’ defense.

The Vikings’ future at edge rusher is secure with their Pro Bowl tandem and Dallas Turner waiting in the wings.

But a dominant interior pass rusher should be a top priority again this offseason.

Vikings Could Look to Draft Bluechip D-Tackle

Given the enormous positional value of a dominant defensive tackle, the Vikings may aim to address the position in the draft and spend their available cap space elsewhere.

According to A to Z Sports’ Tyler Forness, defensive tackle is the second-most mocked position group to the Vikings so far this offseason.

Ole Miss’ Walter Nolen is the top tackle prospect that has been selected to Minnesota the most. Michigan’s Kenneth Gant and Oregon’s Derrick Harmon are also in the mix among Vikings mock drafts.