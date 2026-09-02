Massive Former Vikings Offensive Tackle Joins Texans in Roster Adjustment

Former Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Max Pircher is heading to the AFC South.

“#Texans worked out and are signing international offensive tackle Max (Maximilian) Pircher (6-foot-7, 320, Brixen, Italy) to their practice squad, per a league source,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on September 2. “Previously #Rams #Lions #Seahawks #Commanders #Vikings.

Wilson continued, noting that Pircher “earned Super Bowl ring with #Rams” and that he was previously the Swarco Raiders Tirol in the Austrian Football League.”

The Vikings cut Pircher in January after he spent the 2025 season on their practice squad. The ve joins a Texans team that revamped this offseason, but continues to fine-tune its depth. They traded for Nate Thomas from the Dallas Cowboys amid their process.

Notably, the Vikings’ offensive line that is somewhat light on OT depth after cutdowns.

Ryan Van Denmark is the only pure tackle behind starters Brian O’Neill and Christian Darrisaw. They have rookie Caleb Tiernan but list him as an offensive lineman, given his guard flexibility.

Ex-Vikings International Player Pathway Program OL Max Pircher Joins Texans

While the Vikings under head coach Kevin O’Connell are Pircher’s most recent team, he got his NFL start by random draw with the Los Angeles Rams. Pircher’s journey included experimenting at tight end and defensive tackle before settling in as an offensive lineman.

“Pircher’s professional football journey began with trying out for the team that first introduced him to football, the Swarco Raiders in Austria, after attending one of their games. He experimented at tight end and defensive end before settling on offensive line, and was later named the starting right tackle for the Swarco Raiders during the 2019 season. He also also played on the Italian National Team (Blue Team),” TheRams.com’s Stu Jackson wrote in May 2021.

“Pircher has since moved on to play for the Hildesheim Invaders in Germany, juggling football with attending school.”

Play

Pircher, who turns 27 on September 7, remains raw and inexperienced.

Clearly, though, he has traits that suggest he can contribute in some way at the NFL level to continue garnering interest from teams, now in both conferences. Perhaps the Texans can help him put it all together.