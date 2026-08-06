Vikings Playmaker Starting to Become Impossible to Ignore

The Minnesota Vikings were missing Jordan Addison at practice on Wednesday, as he was dealing with a thumb injury. Nevertheless, Taj Felton stepped up and had another solid practice with Addison out, continuing what has been a trend of successful practices for Felton.

Felton went viral earlier this week for an incredible one-handed catch in the back of the end zone for a touchdown. To say he has been making the most of his opportunities would be an understatement.

That trend continued on Wednesday, as Felton established himself as a downfield threat during practice. That was not more evident than when Felton caught a 60-yard touchdown pass from Murray. It just added to what has been a productive couple of weeks for the wideout.

Vikings Wideout Has Been Big-Time Playmaker

For those who have been following his career closely, the production and playmaking ability are nothing new. Felton played four seasons at Maryland. It was there that he was able to develop from a depth piece into one of the best wide receivers in program history. He finished his career with 172 receptions for 2,207 yards and 17 touchdowns. The receptions rank third all-time in program history. The receiving yards and touchdowns are good enough for fourth in program history.

The 2023 and 2024 seasons were where he was able to really stand out. He started all 13 games in 2023, recording 723 yards and six touchdowns. He earned All-Big Ten third-team honors and had 15.1 yards per reception. 2023 in particular was when he started to establish himself as a playmaker. That would continue the following season.

If 2023 was a stepping stone, 2024 was where it all came together. He was able to set a Maryland program record with 96 catches and had 1,124 receiving yards. Not only was he productive, but he led the Big Ten conference in both catches and receiving yards. His nine touchdowns also helped him earn All-Big Ten first-team honors.

Felton had to earn his stripes as a rookie with the Vikings last year. He played in a special teams role and did it admirably. The playmaker played in 17 games last year and recorded seven kickoff returns for 178 yards. He also showed his versatility as a receiver, recording three passes for 25 yards. He was able to show his playmaking ability, albeit in a limited sample size.

Vikings Wideout Could Make A Push

Now, he is looking to make a push for the fourth wide receiver spot. The Vikings are top-heavy at the wide receiver position with Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and Jauan Jennings all figuring to be major parts of the offense this season. With that being said, having trustworthy, playmaking depth certainly goes a long way.

It will be interesting to see where Felton slides in on his roster, as he has done more than enough to show that he has earned a spot. Obviously, preseason games are soon to follow, and we will get a better idea of where he will be able to stand. As it stands right now, Felton is making noise in the wide receiver room, and he has been able to string together several successful days of practice. That’s a good sign for everyone moving forward.