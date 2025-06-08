Vikings Predicted to Part Ways $21 Million Pass Catcher

The Minnesota Vikings signed Josh Oliver as a savvy move to bolster the running and passing game of their offense.

Oliver has helped immensely in both areas.

But after an overhaul of the offensive line that included drafting Ohio State guard Donovan Jackson in the first round and $105 million sunk into former Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly (two-year, $18 million contract) and right guard Will Fries (five-year, $87 million), there may not be a need for Oliver anymore.

KSTP’s Darren Wolfson reported that Oliver, entering the final year of his three-year, $21 million contract, is content with reaching free agency while he and the Vikings have not found common ground on an extension.

“I think, at this point, Josh Oliver hits unrestricted free agency next March, which my understanding, is he would be okay with,” Wolfson said on a June 5 appearance on SKOR North.

Wolfson did not discount the possibility that Oliver returns, however, the Vikings appear to be taking a similar stance with Oliver as they have with past pending free agents and allowing them to test the market.

Oliver, who turned 28 in March, may like to strike one more major contract in the peak of his athletic prime.

“He’s moved around already. He sure likes it here, he is banking on himself having a good year this year, then being in a position to sign a third contract, maybe even back here. But not signing a contract extension like before training camp. I don’t think that is happening unless things change. But right now, in the moment, no movement on the Josh Oliver front.”

Vikings’ Josh Oliver a Fringe Top-20 TE Entering 2025 NFL Season

The Vikings have one of the deepest tight-end rooms in the NFL with T.J. Hockenson and Oliver landing on the Pro Football Focus (PFF) top 32 tight end rankings.

While Hockenson landed at No. 6 on PFF’s list, Oliver was surprisingly praised for his role as a run-blocker, ranking at No. 21.

“If there were a fantasy football league that prioritized run blocking, Oliver would be one of the first off the board,” PFF’s John Kosko wrote on May 29. “His 76.5 PFF run-blocking grade over the past two seasons ranks second at the position, behind George Kittle, and his 77.2 PFF overall grade ranks eighth.”

With Hockenson out for the first half of the 2024 season, Oliver also stepped up as a pass catcher. He secured a career-high 258 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

However, with the offensive front shored up, the Vikings would be wise to find be more spendthrift at the position moving forward.

They rank second in total cap spent ($26.3 million) and have the highest cap percentage (12.1%) sunk at the tight end position with Hockenson and Oliver under contract next season.

Vikings Prepared to Part Ways With Oliver by Drafting Gavin Bartholomew

While Hockenson is under contract through the 2027 season, the Vikings are prepared to fill a run-blocking role at tight end, drafting Gavin Bartholomew in the sixth round of this year’s draft.

Bartholomew’s path to playing time will be as an in-line tight end. A former team captain at Pitt, he’s a high-character prospect whose work ethic and leadership are coveted.

According to Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Jordan Addison, who played two seasons with Bartholomew at Pitt, “lit up” when asked about Bartholomew.

“[Addison’s] not the loudest guy in the room, I would say, but he’s an incredible personality and funny, once you get to know him. But we asked him about Gavin, and he lit up,” Adofo-Mensah said in a post-draft news conference. “Before he even said words, you could see in his demeanor and the smile on his face.”