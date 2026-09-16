Former Vikings Pro Bowler Joins NFL Live For 2026 Season

Minnesota Vikings legend Adam Thielen has a new gig, and it’s not on the football field. He is joining NFL Live every Wednesday during the 2026 season. This was reported by multiple media outlets on Wednesday afternoon.

Thielen will join Molly McGrath, Dan Orlovsky, and Andrew Hawkins as part of the crew.

The wide receiver was claimed off waivers by the Pittsburgh Steelers late in the 2025 season. He played in five games for Pittsburgh before officially announcing his retirement in January. He also played for the Carolina Panthers in addition to the Vikings.

Schefter officially made the announcement on social media.

Former Vikings two-time Pro Bowl WR Adam Thielen is joining NFL Live every Wednesday throughout the 2026 season. Thielen makes his debut today alongside Molly McGrath, Dan Orlovsky and Andrew Hawkins.

The Playmaker Was A Vikings Legend

Thielen had his best years with the Vikings throughout the course of his career. He went from an undrafted trial player into one of the best players in the franchise’s history. His 542 receptions ranked third all-time in franchise history. His 55 receiving touchdowns also placed him third all-time in franchise history. In the meantime, his 6,751 receiving yards placed him fourth all-time in franchise history as well.

In terms of receptions, receiving touchdowns, and receiving yards, he joins good company. He is behind only Cris Carter and Randy Moss in receptions and receiving touchdowns. In addition to Carter and Moss, he also trailed Anthony Carter in career receiving yards. He was able to accomplish these statistics in a short timeframe, with two specific seasons coming to mind.

The 2017 campaign saw the receiver record 113 catches for 1,373 yards and nine touchdowns. He averaged 12.2 yards per catch.

2018 saw him tally 113 catches from 1373 yards and nine touchdowns. The receiver was an absolute machine that season, as he recorded eight straight 100-yard games. The accolades came in droves for him as he tied Calvin Johnson for the most games over 100 yards. He had the most receptions in the first half of an NFL season with 74 as well.

Vikings Star Would Find Success In Other Areas

He would go on to have another successful season as well. After missing six games due to a hamstring injury in 2019, he came back stronger in 2020. The wide receiver recorded 74 catches for 925 yards and 14 touchdowns. He was third in receiving touchdowns that year. After what was a down 2019 season, he was able to show what he could do once again.

The final seasons of his career were not as productive. However, it was clear that he made an impact for the Vikings and was a reliable weapon.

Now, he will take that knowledge to television and be able to add insight on NFL Live. The way he ran routes and how smart he was as a player should be able to translate well in terms of breaking down plays to viewers. He was one of the best in the league at getting open and being a quarterback’s best friend. His ability to see things from a wide receiver’s perspective will undoubtedly be an asset to a crew that has a wealth of football knowledge already.

Either way, it stings a little bit, as it’s just a reminder of how long ago those exciting seasons once were.