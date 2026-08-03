Minnesota Vikings Quarterback Situation Could Take a Shocking Turn

The Minnesota Vikings have entered NFL training camp with an ongoing battle at the quarterback position. Both Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy are battling for the Week 1 job, although many believe that it is Murray’s job to lose.

Last season, the Vikings made the aggressive decision to hand the keys of the offense to McCarthy. After missing his entire rookie season due to a knee injury, the team opted to let Sam Darnold walk away to the Seattle Seahawks in free agency.

While Darnold went on to win a Super Bowl in his first season with the Seahawks, McCarthy struggled. He dealt with multiple injuries throughout his first year as the starter and didn’t play great football when he was on the field.

After all was said and done, McCarthy played in 10 games. He completed 57.6 percent of his pass attempts for 1,632 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. Those numbers forced Minnesota to go out and sign Murray after he parted ways with the Arizona Cardinals.

With that being said, new speculation has suggested that the Vikings’ quarterback situation could take a shocking turn following the 2026 season.

Vikings Could Replace Both Kyler Murray & J.J. McCarthy

Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are clearly not on the same page. The contract discussions between the two parties simply have not gone well.

Looking ahead to next offseason, Minnesota is starting to look like a potential suitor.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox recently suggested that the Vikings should keep tabs on Mayfield throughout the upcoming 2026 NFL season.

“Mayfield could provide the quarterback stability that Minnesota had two years ago during Darnold’s lone season with the club. The Vikings ranked ninth in scoring offense that season and finished with an impressive 14-3 record,” Knox wrote.

“The difference is that Mayfield has already established himself in the NFL and would almost certainly join Minnesota on a long-term deal instead of the one-year “prove-it” contract that Darnold signed in 2024.”

What Would Baker Mayfield Bring to Minnesota?

Over the last couple of years with the Buccaneers, Mayfield has been nothing short of a star. He has proven that he belongs in the NFL and that he can be a franchise quarterback.

Last year in Tampa Bay, the 31-year-old quarterback played in 17 games. He threw for 3,693 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, while completing 63.2 percent of his passes.

Back in the 2024 campaign, Mayfield put up even bigger numbers. He completed 71.4 percent of his pass attempts for 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions.

If Minnesota was able to add Mayfield, the team would instantly become a much more serious contender. The Vikings could also make sense as a suitor. Mayfield would have to be interested in signing with a team that features Justin Jefferson as a weapon.

Expect to continue hearing links between Minnesota and Mayfield. The move may not happen, but it’s something worth keeping a close eye on.